Thailand Drives Kratom Towards Global Herbal Innovation Economy 

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a native plant closely associated with local ways of life and traditional Thai medicine. Its removal from Thailand’s narcotics list in 2021 marked an important turning point, opening the way for broader research, economic value creation and commercial development.

In traditional practice, particularly in southern Thailand, kratom leaves have been chewed or brewed to reduce fatigue during physically demanding work. They have also been used in folk remedies for pain and diarrhoea.

Current research focuses on standardised raw materials, extracts and formulations, alongside pharmacological, toxicological and clinical studies. Potential areas include traditional preparations for pain management and investigation into the plant’s possible role in diabetes-related care.

Momentum increased further in 2023, when kratom was designated one of Thailand’s medicinal herbs. This status has placed Thai kratom at the centre of a national effort to turn traditional knowledge into internationally competitive products supported by scientific evidence, safety data and clear standards.