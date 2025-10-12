ONCB starts enforcing strict rules to control kratom leaf sales

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025

ONCB begins enforcing new kratom sales rules, banning sales near schools and in public areas to protect youths and regulate the growing market.

Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Sunday began enforcing new regulations governing the sale of kratom leaves, in line with directives issued by the Justice Ministry and the Public Health Ministry.

Following the enforcement of the new directives on Sunday, October 12, ONCB secretary-general Pol Maj Gen Suriya Singhakamol instructed all regional offices nationwide to strictly implement the new rules.

Key prohibitions under new rules

The new regulations introduce two key restrictions:

  • Kratom leaves and kratom-infused water are prohibited from being sold within a 1,000-metre radius of schools and other educational institutions.
  • Sales in public spaces, such as roadside stalls or mobile vending, are strictly prohibited; kratom may only be sold in authorised shops.

Violators face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht, the ONCB warned.

Balancing economic use and youth protection

Suriya said the new regulations aim to strike a balance between promoting kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) as a cash crop and protecting youths and children from easy access and potential misuse.

He urged the public to report violations of the new rules via the ONCB hotline 1386.

