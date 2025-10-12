ONCB starts enforcing strict rules to control kratom leaf sales

Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Sunday began enforcing new regulations governing the sale of kratom leaves, in line with directives issued by the Justice Ministry and the Public Health Ministry.
Following the enforcement of the new directives on Sunday, October 12, ONCB secretary-general Pol Maj Gen Suriya Singhakamol instructed all regional offices nationwide to strictly implement the new rules.
The new regulations introduce two key restrictions:
Violators face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht, the ONCB warned.
Suriya said the new regulations aim to strike a balance between promoting kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) as a cash crop and protecting youths and children from easy access and potential misuse.
He urged the public to report violations of the new rules via the ONCB hotline 1386.