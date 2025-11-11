Police raid Bangkok kratom tea factory linked to Alprazolam trafficking network worth 320 million baht

The Royal Thai Police on Tuesday announced a major success in its anti-narcotics operations following a raid on a kratom tea production factory in Soi Punnawithi, Bangkok, uncovering links to a transnational drug trafficking network.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said the operation stemmed from an ongoing investigation launched on June 14, 2025, in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Bangkok. The joint investigation led to the seizure of Category 2 psychotropic substances that were being illegally exported to the United States and several other countries.

The initial phase of the investigation resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of large quantities of Category 2 and Category 4 psychotropic substances, along with related documents and assets valued at 200 million baht.

Further intelligence gathering by Thai police and the DEA identified more individuals in the network who were supplying controlled substances to pharmacies in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The drugs were allegedly sold to foreign tourists, youth groups, and nightlife visitors, and the network was found to be linked to the previously arrested suspects.