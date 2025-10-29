Over 17,000 drug suspects arrested in nationwide narcotics crackdowns

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have launched a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting over 17,000 drug suspects and seizing large amounts of various drugs, including more than 96 million meth pills, the national police chief announced on Wednesday.

RTP Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kitrat Phankaew held a press conference with Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol, secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board, and Pol Gen Samrarn Nualma, deputy commissioner-general and director of the RTP’s Drug Control Management Centre, to announce the results of the operation aimed at wiping out drug trafficking.

Kitrat did not specify when the crackdowns were carried out by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, with cooperation from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Provincial Police Bureaus 1-9.