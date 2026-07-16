Thailand and Malaysia press ahead with draft Golok basin water MoU

A historic move is underway along Thailand’s southern border to tackle flooding and drought as Thailand and Malaysia begin bilateral talks on security and water management.

The development has prompted the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) to accelerate work on an integrated agreement for the shared river basin, with completion targeted by the end of 2026.

The aim is to secure funding from a global organisation to install forecasting systems and use natural defences against erosion, as part of a historic proactive strategy intended to turn disaster-prone areas into safe, sustainable economic zones.

Chayan Muangsong, secretary-general of the ONWR, said the move followed an official visit to Malaysia by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul from Thursday (July 9, 2026) to Friday (July 10, 2026), covering Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.