ASEAN and Canada complete 19 FTA chapters as talks near final stage

ASEAN and Canada have concluded negotiations on 19 of the 26 chapters in their proposed free trade agreement, taking the talks beyond the 80% completion mark as both sides push to finish the deal this year.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations, said the 19th meeting of the ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement negotiating committee was held in Jakarta from June 30 to July 3, 2026.





The ASEAN Secretariat hosted the meeting, which focused on accelerating negotiations so that the ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement, or ACAFTA, can be concluded within 2026.

The agreement is expected to expand trade and investment opportunities and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regions at a time of uncertainty in global trade and growing geopolitical challenges.

Seven more chapters concluded

The latest meeting reviewed progress made by the various working groups and set directions for resolving outstanding issues within the agreed timeframe.

Negotiators concluded seven additional chapters covering intellectual property, the legal text on trade in services, the text on rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, investment, the preamble, and transparency and anti-corruption.

This brought the number of completed chapters to 19 out of a total of 26.