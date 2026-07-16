ASEAN and Canada complete 19 FTA chapters as talks near final stage

ASEAN and Canada have concluded negotiations on 19 of the 26 chapters in their proposed free trade agreement, taking the talks beyond the 80% completion mark as both sides push to finish the deal this year.
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations, said the 19th meeting of the ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement negotiating committee was held in Jakarta from June 30 to July 3, 2026.
The ASEAN Secretariat hosted the meeting, which focused on accelerating negotiations so that the ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement, or ACAFTA, can be concluded within 2026.
The agreement is expected to expand trade and investment opportunities and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regions at a time of uncertainty in global trade and growing geopolitical challenges.
The latest meeting reviewed progress made by the various working groups and set directions for resolving outstanding issues within the agreed timeframe.
Negotiators concluded seven additional chapters covering intellectual property, the legal text on trade in services, the text on rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, investment, the preamble, and transparency and anti-corruption.
This brought the number of completed chapters to 19 out of a total of 26.
Chotima said the talks had reached a critical stage, with both sides seeking to resolve all remaining issues as quickly as possible.
Outstanding areas include trade in goods, rules of origin, government procurement, trade and sustainable development, as well as final market-access commitments for goods, services and financial services.
ASEAN and Canada agreed to hold continuous intersessional meetings, both in person and online, and to show flexibility in seeking a commercially meaningful and mutually beneficial agreement.
They aim to announce the conclusion of negotiations during the ASEAN leaders’ meeting in November 2026.
Alongside the regional negotiations, Thailand is preparing to open separate bilateral free trade talks with Canada.
Chotima said the proposed agreement would become Thailand’s first bilateral FTA with a North American country.
Both sides are preparing to discuss the framework for negotiations, with formal talks expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.
Trade between Thailand and Canada reached US$3.915 billion in 2025, an increase of 21.44% from the previous year.
Thailand exported goods worth US$2.587 billion to Canada, up 21.25%, while imports from Canada rose 21.82% to US$1.328 billion.
Thailand’s main exports to Canada included computers, equipment and components, iron and steel products, canned and processed seafood, rice and rubber products.
Major imports from Canada included electronic integrated circuits, jewellery, precious stones, silver bullion and gold, fertilisers and pesticides, plants and plant products, and machinery and components.