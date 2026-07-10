Thailand and EU see PPWR as catalyst for future sustainable trade

Thailand-EU FTA negotiations reach two-thirds mark

Werapong Prapha, Thailand Trade Representative, described sustainability as “the language of competitiveness” following the ninth round of Thailand-EU FTA negotiations in Brussels.

He accompanied Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun during the talks, at which both sides agreed on a work plan to accelerate negotiations and pursue their goal of concluding the agreement by the end of 2026.

The latest round concluded negotiations on four additional elements, including a protocol on customs facilitation and three annexes. This brought overall progress to about two-thirds of the proposed agreement.

The remaining discussions cover six main clusters: agricultural market access, manufactured goods, digital trade, energy and raw materials, government procurement, and intellectual-property rules.

Government procurement is expected to be particularly complex because Thailand has not previously negotiated the issue under an FTA. Werapong nevertheless stressed that Thailand wanted an ambitious, high-quality agreement that would be inclusive and protect national interests.

He argued that the PPWR, the EU Deforestation Regulation and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism should not be treated merely as additional regulatory burdens.

“The PPWR is not a trade barrier, but it should be seen as a catalyst,” he told the forum.

The regulation could encourage Thailand to redesign products, use more sustainable materials, reduce waste and build more resilient supply chains.

Early adaptation will be particularly important for small and medium-sized enterprises, which may require financing, technical expertise and business networks to comply with emerging standards.

Werapong cited Thailand’s low-risk classification under the EU Deforestation Regulation as an example of how early preparation and coordinated negotiations could improve the competitiveness of Thai goods.

EU sees packaging rules as an invitation to innovate

Renita Bhaskar, Minister Counsellor and Head of the Trade and Economic Section at the EU Delegation to Thailand, emphasised that the transition to a circular economy could not be achieved through regulation alone.

Governments, businesses, universities, innovators and consumers would need to work together to redesign supply chains and develop commercially viable circular-economy solutions.

Packaging has become a strategic trade issue because about 90% of traded goods are packaged. Companies must therefore find ways to expand while reducing their consumption of materials and energy, waste generation and operating costs.

Bhaskar said the PPWR set the direction for the packaging industry rather than immediately providing detailed answers to every technical question.

Implementation will take place gradually from 2026 to 2030, with further requirements and longer-term targets introduced in subsequent stages.

The regulation should therefore be regarded as an invitation to innovate rather than merely a compliance exercise.

Thailand is well placed to respond because of its manufacturing capabilities, established supply chains, skilled researchers and entrepreneurs, and experience in adapting to changing international market requirements.

These strengths could enable the country to become a regional centre for circular-economy solutions, she added.



PPWR extends across packaging supply chains

The PPWR is a comprehensive set of EU rules intended to minimise packaging waste and support the transition to a circular economy.

Unlike earlier measures focused mainly on single-use plastics, it applies to packaging made from plastic, metal, glass, paper, wood and ceramics.

Its scope covers packaging throughout the supply chain, from primary containers and shipping pallets to internal components such as protective inserts and silica-gel packets. The requirements apply to both consumer products and business-to-business transactions.

Brand owners will bear greater responsibility for ensuring that their packaging and related supply chains comply with design, safety and information requirements.

The regulation requires packaging to be recyclable. Companies will also need to reduce unnecessary weight and volume, avoid excessive packaging and meet minimum recycled-content requirements for certain plastic components.

Packaging must also comply with restrictions on hazardous substances, particularly when it is used in contact with food.

The first implementation phase will begin on August 12, 2026, covering technical documentation, declarations of conformity, restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other substances of concern, as well as initial product information requirements.

By August 12, 2028, businesses are expected to adopt harmonised labelling and digital information tools, including QR codes, to help consumers and waste operators identify and sort packaging.

Later stages will introduce tighter requirements covering recyclability, recycled content, waste reduction and digital product information.





Thai businesses accelerate preparations for PPWR

Thai manufacturers and exporters view the EU’s PPWR as both a significant compliance challenge and a catalyst for improving competitiveness. Larger companies have begun adapting their packaging strategies, but speakers warned that many smaller exporters remain unprepared.

Sirapak Hongwattanakul, Head of Public Affairs & Sustainability for Thailand and Laos at Danone Specialized Nutrition (Thailand), explained that Danone follows common global packaging standards because its parent company is based in France. PPWR requirements are being incorporated into targets across Danone’s businesses worldwide and aligned with the company’s sustainability roadmap.

Danone regards circular packaging as a way to reduce environmental harm, improve community wellbeing and create employment in waste collection and recycling. However, Sirapak stressed that the transition could not be driven by businesses alone. Government agencies, companies, consumers and communities must work together to improve reuse and recycling systems.

At SCG Chemicals, Product Stewardship Manager Tawin Somboonsakdikul described the PPWR as a long-term regulatory process extending towards 2040. Initial requirements focus on product information and hazardous substances, followed by stricter rules on recyclability, recycled content and waste reduction. SCG Chemicals has responded by improving product recyclability, increasing the use of recycled materials, eliminating hazardous chemicals and developing stronger traceability systems.

The company is also monitoring regulatory changes and preparing for requirements such as the digital product passport. However, uncertainty remains over the formats and platforms that businesses will use to exchange verified product information throughout the supply chain.

Kitti Wangwiwatsilp, Packaging R&D Director at CPF (Thailand), noted that CPF aims for all its packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2030. The company has reduced packaging weight, harmonised specifications and introduced mono-material designs.

Food packaging nevertheless presents particular difficulties. Materials must withstand freezing, heat and pressure while maintaining product shelf life and ensuring food safety. CPF is combining sustainable materials with packaging redesign to prevent costs from rising too sharply, while working with raw-material suppliers and other partners across the supply chain. Kitti warned that smaller businesses may require financial or technical support from the government.

Kongsak Dokbua, vice president of the Plastics Institute of Thailand, cautioned that many Thai exporters, particularly SMEs, still lack knowledge of declarations of conformity, technical documentation, PFAS testing, traceability and extended producer responsibility.

Exporters whose packaging fails to comply may not merely face fines but could have their products rejected from the European market, causing substantial losses. Thailand also lacks sufficient testing infrastructure and accredited certification bodies to meet future recyclability and recycled-content requirements.

The speakers broadly agreed that Thailand needs a phased transition supported by extended producer responsibility systems, reliable laboratories, recognised certification services, shared digital data systems and closer public-private cooperation.

Government agencies will also need to raise awareness among exporters, strengthen testing and certification capacity, and help SMEs manage compliance costs.

Early preparation will be essential for companies seeking to control expenses, avoid disruption and retain access to the European market.

The forum was intended to establish continued dialogue, technical cooperation and business partnerships as Thailand and the EU prepare for the gradual implementation of the PPWR and work towards completing their free-trade negotiations.