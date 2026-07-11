Latest Wongwian Yai update: building stable as 11 sensors track movement after tunnel leak

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, or DDPM, said the latest engineering inspection by Thailand’s national Urban Search and Rescue team showed that the displacement reading remained unchanged at 8.3.

The update was delivered at 6am by DDPM director-general Theerapat Kachamat, who has been overseeing the department’s support operation at the site of a water leak inside the southern Purple Line underground railway tunnel. The published update reported the figure as 8.3 but did not specify its unit of measurement.

The incident affected the road surface and nearby commercial buildings around Wongwian Yai intersection, prompting authorities to deploy structural engineers, rescue personnel and specialist monitoring equipment.

Readings remain stable

The latest result followed continuous monitoring that began after one of the commercial buildings appeared to tilt following the tunnel leak and road subsidence.

Theerapat said on the evening of July 9 that the building appeared, when viewed with the naked eye, to have leaned further. Instrument readings, however, showed that its angle remained at approximately 79–80 degrees, unchanged from measurements taken earlier that evening.