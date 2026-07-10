Purple Line tunnel repairs near Wongwian Yai may take up to 12 days

Repair work on the southern Purple Line tunnel near Wongwian Yai is expected to take between seven and 12 days as engineers report that road subsidence has slowed and surrounding buildings remain stable.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said conditions at the site were showing signs of improvement after he inspected the water leak inside the tunnel and the resulting subsidence around Wongwian Yai intersection.

The road surface had sunk by more than 20 centimetres on the previous day and had reached about 28 centimetres at the time of the latest inspection. However, the movement was no longer continuing at the same pace, indicating that the affected structure and surrounding ground were beginning to stabilise.

Crews accelerate work to fill underground voids

Siripong said efforts to seal parts of the leak and fill underground cavities were beginning to produce results.

The contractor has deployed additional workers, machinery and equipment to inject material into as many underground gaps as possible and prevent further soil loss.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand has also asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for permission to remove a pedestrian overpass in the area. Its removal would provide greater access for machinery and allow repair work to proceed more efficiently.

Nearby buildings have shown no additional tilting or subsidence since the previous readings.

Officials are measuring and recording structural movement every 30 minutes, with the latest data remaining within acceptable levels and showing an improving trend.