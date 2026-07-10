Bangkok evacuates 60 people within 30 metres of Purple Line subsidence

Bangkok evacuates 60 people as tunnel leak threatens buildings

Bangkok authorities have evacuated about 60 people from three commercial buildings within a 30-metre safety zone around a subsidence site near Wongwian Yai, with residents expected to remain in temporary accommodation for about one week.

A roughly 200-metre section of Prajadhipok Road between Ban Khaek intersection and Wongwian Yai has also been closed as a precaution, while real-time sensors have been installed on nearby buildings to detect any movement that could indicate further structural risk.

The emergency measures followed water seepage inside a drainage sump at the lowest point of the southern Purple Line construction tunnel. The leak allowed surrounding soil to flow into the underground structure, causing the ground and road surface above to subside and raising concerns about neighbouring buildings.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the area on July 9 with Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon and Deputy Permanent Secretary Kanokwan Iamlim. Authorities reported that the water level and rate of subsidence had begun to stabilise, but said round-the-clock monitoring would continue.