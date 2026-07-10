Asia's Chronic Disease Crisis Starts in Childhood. Can Schools Help Fix It?

Non-communicable diseases already account for the vast majority of deaths across the Asia-Pacific region. AIA argues the fight against that burden must start in the classroom — and its Healthiest Schools programme is now four years into testing that theory.



Long before cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or cancer show up on a medical chart, the habits that drive them are often set in childhood. That is the problem AIA's leadership put at the centre of a press conference in Bangkok this week, held to announce the winners of the fourth annual AIA Healthiest Schools Competition.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group's chief marketing officer and head of the competition's judging panel, told journalists that even in Thailand, 77 per cent of all diseases are lifestyle-related — non-communicable and, in his framing, preventable.

Stroke, diabetes, cancer, and hypertension, he said, are driven by a combination of lack of exercise, poor diet, stress, depression, pollution, and, later in life, smoking and alcohol consumption.

Independent data backs the scale of the problem. The World Health Organization's (WHO) Western Pacific office states that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the region's biggest killers, responsible for 86 per cent of deaths.

Unlike infectious illnesses, NCDs build up over decades — which is precisely why AIA argues that prevention must begin years before symptoms appear.