Thai retail confidence strengthens amid subdued economic prospects

The June 2026 Retail Sentiment Index (RSI) survey pointed to a narrow-based recovery in Thailand’s economy after government measures provided short-term support to purchasing power.

The spending-per-bill index rose 15.5 points, while confidence for the next three months remained low at 47–50 points, reflecting concerns that purchasing power had yet to recover fully and that risks persisted on several fronts.

The June 2026 RSI showed a marked month-on-month improvement in retail sentiment, with the index rising by 16.0 points.

The gain was driven mainly by government stimulus measures, particularly the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) programme and the Pracharat scheme, which injected funds into the grassroots economy to support household purchasing power.

A breakdown of the index showed that the month-on-month confidence index for same-store sales growth (SSSG) rose from 36.6 points in May to 52.6 points in June, an increase of 16.0 points.

This was consistent with the spending-per-bill index, which rose by 15.5 points from 39.6 to 55.1, while shopping frequency increased by 10.3 points from 37.8 to 48.1.

The figures reflected brisk consumer spending, particularly during the first eight to 10 days of the month, when consumers began making full use of their entitlements under the government programmes.