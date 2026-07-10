Five gains for Anutin government after B400bn loan decree clears court

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on July 9, 2026, that the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow 400 billion baht to tackle the impact of the energy crisis and support Thailand’s energy transition does not violate Section 172 of the Constitution has done more than unlock the government’s borrowing plan.

The court voted 7 to 2 that the decree was constitutional, in what is being seen as a legal victory with direct implications for the stability of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government.

Although the opposition can still scrutinise the details of spending under each project, the ruling has eased political pressure on the government and opened space for the administration to move ahead fully with key policies.

After the ruling, Anutin said the government would work with sincerity and do everything for the people, stressing that it would closely monitor every baht.

He said the money was a loan, not an ordinary budget allocation, and therefore every baht must be used for maximum value. The interest rate was also very low, after the Finance Ministry negotiated it down to 1.2%.