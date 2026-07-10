DDPM sends cell broadcast alert to 14 Bangkok districts as Khlong San bans use of unsafe buildings

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has escalated its response by sending a cell broadcast alert to people in 14 Bangkok districts, while Khlong San District has ordered a strict ban on entering or using affected buildings.

The latest Khlong San District order prohibits entry to and use of buildings on Prajadhipok Road after ground subsidence was linked to water leakage into the Wongwian Yai electric train tunnel. The DDPM also issued a cell broadcast warning for 14 Bangkok districts, as authorities closed traffic from Ban Khaek intersection towards Wongwian Yai.

The incident has caused disruption in Thonburi after water leaked into an underground tunnel of the Southern Purple Line construction project around Wongwian Yai and Prajadhipok Road. The leak and movement of soil affected the tunnel structure and nearby commercial buildings, raising safety concerns for people and property in the area.

Sorasit Lueangrungkiat, director of Khlong San District Office, signed an urgent notice on July 9 requesting cooperation from the public to refrain from entering or using affected buildings.

The district said initial inspections found that the buildings could pose a danger to health, life, body and property. Continued use of the buildings could cause accidents to occupants or users.