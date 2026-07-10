DDPM sends cell broadcast alert to 14 Bangkok districts as Khlong San bans use of unsafe buildings

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has escalated its response by sending a cell broadcast alert to people in 14 Bangkok districts, while Khlong San District has ordered a strict ban on entering or using affected buildings.
The latest Khlong San District order prohibits entry to and use of buildings on Prajadhipok Road after ground subsidence was linked to water leakage into the Wongwian Yai electric train tunnel. The DDPM also issued a cell broadcast warning for 14 Bangkok districts, as authorities closed traffic from Ban Khaek intersection towards Wongwian Yai.
The incident has caused disruption in Thonburi after water leaked into an underground tunnel of the Southern Purple Line construction project around Wongwian Yai and Prajadhipok Road. The leak and movement of soil affected the tunnel structure and nearby commercial buildings, raising safety concerns for people and property in the area.
Sorasit Lueangrungkiat, director of Khlong San District Office, signed an urgent notice on July 9 requesting cooperation from the public to refrain from entering or using affected buildings.
The district said initial inspections found that the buildings could pose a danger to health, life, body and property. Continued use of the buildings could cause accidents to occupants or users.
The order was issued under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 and its amendments, as well as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration building-control regulations. The ban will remain in place until further notice.
Khlong San District has also coordinated with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to arrange temporary accommodation for affected residents. People seeking assistance can contact the joint command centre near the King Taksin the Great monument.
The DDPM, working with mobile operators AIS, True and NT, sent a cell broadcast alert to notify people of the traffic closure on Prajadhipok Road from Ban Khaek intersection to Wongwian Yai. The closure is intended to facilitate repair work on the Southern Purple Line tunnel.
The warning was sent to people in six districts on the Thonburi side: Khlong San, Thon Buri, Taling Chan, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok Noi and Phasi Charoen.
It was also sent to people in eight districts on the Phra Nakhon side: Samphanthawong, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bang Rak, Sathon, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Pathum Wan and Bang Kho Laem.
The warning was set to remain visible for two hours. People can report incidents or seek help via the DDPM Line account @1784DDPM, or call the DDPM safety hotline 1784, available 24 hours a day.
Authorities advised motorists to avoid the affected area and allow at least 30 to 45 extra minutes for travel. The public was also encouraged to use the BTS Skytrain at Wongwian Yai or Krung Thon Buri stations as an alternative.
For motorists travelling from the Phra Nakhon side towards Wongwian Yai via Phra Pok Klao Bridge or Memorial Bridge, officials advised turning left onto Somdet Chao Phraya Road, using Khlong San intersection, then Charoen Nakhon Road and Charoen Rat Road to reach Wongwian Yai or Taksin.
Those who have not yet crossed the river are advised to consider Rama III Bridge or Krungthep Bridge, then connect to Ratchada-Thapra Road to approach Wongwian Yai from the south.
For travel from Thonburi towards Ban Khaek intersection, motorists leaving Wongwian Yai should use Lat Ya Road, head towards Khlong San intersection, then turn left onto Somdet Chao Phraya Road to access Phra Pok Klao Bridge or Memorial Bridge.
Those heading towards Sathon are advised to use Krung Thon Buri Road and Taksin Bridge. Motorists travelling towards Pinklao should use Inthara Phithak Road and exit onto Charan Sanit Wong Road.
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has temporarily adjusted five bus routes passing through the affected section of Prajadhipok Road between Wongwian Yai and Ban Khaek intersection.
The affected routes are 21 (4-6) Wat Khu Sang-Maha Nak, 37 (4-9) Phra Pradaeng Pier-Chulalongkorn University, 15 (4-2) Talat Phlu BTS-Siam loop, 7A (4-48) Phutthamonthon Sai 2-Phahurat, and 3 (2-37) Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal-Krung Thon Buri BTS.
BMTA apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to allow more time for travel. More information is available via the BMTA Contact Centre at 1348, from 5am to 10pm, as well as BMTA’s website and Line account.