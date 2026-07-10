Typhoon Bavi expected to intensify Thailand’s south-west monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for rough seas in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, along with heavy to very heavy rain on the west coast of southern Thailand, in the western parts of the Central region and across eastern Thailand.

The warning was issued on Friday (July 10, 2026) and remains in effect until July 15.

The south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen between July 10 and 15, generating increasingly hazardous marine conditions.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach two to four metres, rising above four metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea are expected to experience waves of two to three metres, exceeding three metres during thunderstorms.