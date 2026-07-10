Typhoon Bavi expected to intensify Thailand’s south-west monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for rough seas in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, along with heavy to very heavy rain on the west coast of southern Thailand, in the western parts of the Central region and across eastern Thailand.
The warning was issued on Friday (July 10, 2026) and remains in effect until July 15.
The south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen between July 10 and 15, generating increasingly hazardous marine conditions.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach two to four metres, rising above four metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.
The upper Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea are expected to experience waves of two to three metres, exceeding three metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
Small boats should remain ashore throughout the warning period.
Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in some areas along the west coast of southern Thailand, the western parts of the Central region and eastern Thailand between July 11 and 14.
Particularly intense rainfall is expected in Ranong, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Trat and Kanchanaburi.
Residents in affected areas should remain alert to the dangers posed by intense and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash flooding and rapid run-off from higher ground.
Areas at particular risk include foothills, communities near waterways and low-lying locations.
Typhoon Bavi, currently over the Pacific Ocean, is expected to pass over Taiwan before making landfall in eastern Fujian province, China, between July 11 and 12.
The typhoon is not expected to enter Thailand and will therefore have no direct impact on the country’s weather.
However, it is expected to strengthen the south-west monsoon covering Thailand.
Travellers heading to Taiwan or affected parts of China should check weather conditions before departure.
The public has been urged to plan daily activities and journeys carefully and continue following announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department.
Updates are available at www.tmd.go.th or through the department’s telephone numbers, 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, around the clock.