AIA Launches New “FA 4.0: The Ultimate Success” for Greater Success and Sustainability of Financial Advisors

Bangkok, January 8, 2026 – AIA Thailand reinforces its position as the leading life and health insurance company by starting the new year with the launch of a new AIA FA, “FA 4.0: The Ultimate Success.” This initiative drives the strategy to build high-quality financial advisors (FA) and set a new benchmark for the Thai life insurance industry. The FA 4.0 programme focuses on developing life, financial, and health insurance advisors across three key dimensions: Skills, Income, and Career Path, under the growth formula “Build × Enhance = Success²” to expand the FA base while continuously improving quality.
A major highlight is the introduction of Career Achievement Bonus (CAB) 5:10, a mechanism to ensure long-term career stability for FAs by offering a bonus of 5 million baht after 5 years and 10 million baht after 10 years. AIA Thailand is the first in the industry to implement this programme, having already paid out over 860 million baht in bonuses, reflecting the concept of “Enhancing Wealth with Career Stability.” The company has also designed a comprehensive ecosystem to support FAs and is the first in the industry to use AI Role Play as a tool for virtual sales and advisory training.
Ms. Alisa Simaroj, Chief Agency Officer of AIA Thailand, stated:
“For the past 16 years, AIA has continuously developed the AIA FA programme with strong importance in expanding FA Centers to cover major cities nationwide, with 19 locations currently in operation. We have also introduced innovative learning tools such as AI Role Play to enhance professional sales and advisory skills. AIA views FA not as a short-term project, but as a structural strategy to build quality advisors. The FA role has evolved from being only a product salesperson to a comprehensive life, financial, and health advisor, with the ultimate goal of delivering protection and helping customers plan their lives, health, and finances effectively - ensuring long-term security and prosperity for Thai people while elevating the industry to global standards.
“Our FA network continues to grow in both numbers and quality: over 58% of MDRT-qualified agents are FAs, and more than 80% of agents promoted to unit manager positions in the past four years came from the FA programme. Importantly, FA income averages higher than general agents, and retention rates remain strong.
“Another key initiative driving long-term FA career growth is the Career Achievement Bonus (CAB)—a reward for success for our Financial Advisors. To date, AIA has paid the 5-year CAB bonus of 5 million baht to over 172 FAs, totalling more than 860 million baht, now entering its fourth year. For those joining FA 4.0, we are offering even greater incentives with **CAB 5:10 - 5 million baht after 5 years and 10 million baht after 10 years - reinforcing our commitment to wealth and career stability.”
Ms. Alisa concluded:
“AIA believes investing in FA is a long-term investment that creates value for the organisation, agents, and customers. We focus on developing leaders and unit managers through specialised FA courses taught by experienced managers and expert coaches. These courses are designed to prepare individuals for leadership roles, offering flexible learning with practical fieldwork and hands-on experience. Participants can complete the programme within six months or accelerate based on their goals. At the same time, we continue strengthening the entire ecosystem to maintain AIA’s leadership in the industry, ensuring agents remain our primary distribution channel and the best personnel in the country. FA 4.0 marks a significant step in elevating the standards of life, financial, and health advisory careers nationwide, supporting AIA’s promise of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”