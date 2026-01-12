AIA Launches New “FA 4.0: The Ultimate Success” for Greater Success and Sustainability of Financial Advisors

Ms. Alisa Simaroj, Chief Agency Officer of AIA Thailand, stated:

“For the past 16 years, AIA has continuously developed the AIA FA programme with strong importance in expanding FA Centers to cover major cities nationwide, with 19 locations currently in operation. We have also introduced innovative learning tools such as AI Role Play to enhance professional sales and advisory skills. AIA views FA not as a short-term project, but as a structural strategy to build quality advisors. The FA role has evolved from being only a product salesperson to a comprehensive life, financial, and health advisor, with the ultimate goal of delivering protection and helping customers plan their lives, health, and finances effectively - ensuring long-term security and prosperity for Thai people while elevating the industry to global standards.

“Our FA network continues to grow in both numbers and quality: over 58% of MDRT-qualified agents are FAs, and more than 80% of agents promoted to unit manager positions in the past four years came from the FA programme. Importantly, FA income averages higher than general agents, and retention rates remain strong.

“Another key initiative driving long-term FA career growth is the Career Achievement Bonus (CAB)—a reward for success for our Financial Advisors. To date, AIA has paid the 5-year CAB bonus of 5 million baht to over 172 FAs, totalling more than 860 million baht, now entering its fourth year. For those joining FA 4.0, we are offering even greater incentives with **CAB 5:10 - 5 million baht after 5 years and 10 million baht after 10 years - reinforcing our commitment to wealth and career stability.”