Medical inflation drives insurers towards 30–50% co-payments

Rising treatment costs, combined with Thailand’s medical inflation in 2025 (estimated at 14–15%), have prompted major insurers such as AIA and Krungthai-AXA to reduce the share of new lump-sum (all-inclusive) health plans for new customers.
They are shifting towards a co-payment model of 30–50% to control expenses and prevent premiums from rising so sharply that people can no longer afford cover.
A key issue to watch is whether this shock will create opportunities for lump-sum health insurance limited to public hospitals, or for policies integrated with state welfare schemes, something that could emerge over the next 5–10 years.
One example would be integrating voluntary private health insurance with state welfare systems such as Social Security or the National Health Security System (the “gold card”) through a top-up model, expanding coverage and improving access to more comprehensive treatment.
Another possibility is launching new products that allow policyholders to claim the full insured amount when they receive treatment at network hospitals with pre-agreed costs, while requiring co-payment if they seek services outside the network.
The opportunity for lump-sum insurance limited to public hospitals may therefore be more than a temporary trend; it could become a structural strategy that leverages the cost advantage and specialist expertise of public hospitals, while addressing weaknesses in convenience, aimed at attracting younger consumers seeking a better quality of life at a reasonable price.
If lump-sum treatment at private hospitals becomes less viable, policyholders may turn to a public-hospital lump-sum option instead, under lower premium conditions, since public-sector fees are generally cheaper than private-sector charges.
This may be particularly relevant in major provincial centres, where many people already rely on provincial hospitals or Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) regional centres.
The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) previously studied differences in treatment costs between public and private facilities, using data from 2014, and found:
That said, these differences reflect cost structures: private hospitals must manage all costs themselves, including advanced technology, land costs, and, most importantly, doctors’ fees.
On this issue, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has begun moving, not merely by improving general services, but by building a new structure to capture a share of the roughly THB150 billion in the private insurance market.
At present, nearly all of this circulates in private hospitals.
The aim is to bring at least 10% back into the public hospital system, about THB15 billion per year, to fund long-term development of medical capacity.
A major obstacle that previously prevented lump-sum insured patients from using public hospitals was inconvenience: patients often had to pay upfront, and reimbursement rules were unclear.
Now, however, the iClaim digital platform has been introduced, allowing insured patients to receive treatment without upfront payment, similar to private hospitals.
In parallel, there is a push to unlock rules so that doctors and staff can treat these patients both during and outside official hours, with fair compensation higher than standard rates.
This could help address staffing shortages and create incentives for specialists to remain within the public system.
Most recently, MOPH has partnered with the Thai Life Assurance Association to raise public healthcare service standards and support treatment for policyholders from life insurers.
The ultimate goal is to offer policyholders more choice and control over healthcare costs, slowing future premium increases.
The future focus is on issuing policies limited to public hospitals, with more affordable premiums, easier access, and potentially no co-payment condition like treatment in private hospitals.
Currently, around 28 pilot hospitals nationwide are involved, covering regional hospitals and general hospitals in key health regions, for example, Nakornping Hospital, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen Hospital, and Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla.
“Win-win for both public hospitals and the life insurance business, especially consumers with health and life insurance, who will have access to more affordable health insurance options through treatment at public hospitals, which have nationwide networks.
This is expected to lead to new products, policies that select only public hospitals, at premiums that should be more affordable,” said Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphot, President of the Thai Life Assurance Association.
If we compare potential future changes to the public-hospital insurance system:
1. Claim convenience
2. Product variety
3. Target groups
4. Service locations
5. Cost control
The expansion of public hospitals, especially large MOPH hospitals nationwide, into the lump-sum insurance market means additional revenue from insurer reimbursements, which can be three to four times higher than standard entitlements.
This revenue would be reinvested to improve services and infrastructure in hospitals and the public health system, ultimately benefiting all patients.