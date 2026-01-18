Medical inflation drives insurers towards 30–50% co-payments

Private hospitals cost far more than public hospitals

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) previously studied differences in treatment costs between public and private facilities, using data from 2014, and found:

Cataracts: private hospitals cost 11.7 times more than public hospitals.

Common cold: public hospitals THB500–800; private hospitals THB2,000–3,000, up to six times higher.

Appendicitis: public hospitals THB16,841–42,631.20; private hospitals starting at THB57,682.70, rising to THB102,149.5, and up to THB211,765.3 at five-star hospitals.

Acute coronary artery blockage: public hospitals THB89,376–158,680; private hospitals starting at THB164,870, THB288,458, or THB422,058, and up to THB1,150,420 at five-star hospitals, potentially including procedures such as balloon angioplasty or urgent surgery.

That said, these differences reflect cost structures: private hospitals must manage all costs themselves, including advanced technology, land costs, and, most importantly, doctors’ fees.

MOPH breaks barriers with the iClaim system

On this issue, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has begun moving, not merely by improving general services, but by building a new structure to capture a share of the roughly THB150 billion in the private insurance market.

At present, nearly all of this circulates in private hospitals.

The aim is to bring at least 10% back into the public hospital system, about THB15 billion per year, to fund long-term development of medical capacity.

A major obstacle that previously prevented lump-sum insured patients from using public hospitals was inconvenience: patients often had to pay upfront, and reimbursement rules were unclear.

Now, however, the iClaim digital platform has been introduced, allowing insured patients to receive treatment without upfront payment, similar to private hospitals.

In parallel, there is a push to unlock rules so that doctors and staff can treat these patients both during and outside official hours, with fair compensation higher than standard rates.

This could help address staffing shortages and create incentives for specialists to remain within the public system.

Public-hospital policies lower premiums

Most recently, MOPH has partnered with the Thai Life Assurance Association to raise public healthcare service standards and support treatment for policyholders from life insurers.

The ultimate goal is to offer policyholders more choice and control over healthcare costs, slowing future premium increases.

The future focus is on issuing policies limited to public hospitals, with more affordable premiums, easier access, and potentially no co-payment condition like treatment in private hospitals.

Currently, around 28 pilot hospitals nationwide are involved, covering regional hospitals and general hospitals in key health regions, for example, Nakornping Hospital, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen Hospital, and Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla.

“Win-win for both public hospitals and the life insurance business, especially consumers with health and life insurance, who will have access to more affordable health insurance options through treatment at public hospitals, which have nationwide networks.

This is expected to lead to new products, policies that select only public hospitals, at premiums that should be more affordable,” said Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphot, President of the Thai Life Assurance Association.

Comparing the changes

If we compare potential future changes to the public-hospital insurance system:

1. Claim convenience

Old: patients must pay cash upfront

New: no upfront payment via iClaim

2. Product variety

Old: general policies, higher premiums

New: public-hospital-only policies, lower premiums

3. Target groups

Old: mainly patients under the three public health funds

New: adds a fourth pool, private insurance / middle-income group

4. Service locations

Old: standard inpatient/outpatient buildings within hospitals

New: standard hospital buildings / off-site clinics / premium clinics

5. Cost control

Old: based on government regulations

New: pre-agreed costs with insurers

The expansion of public hospitals, especially large MOPH hospitals nationwide, into the lump-sum insurance market means additional revenue from insurer reimbursements, which can be three to four times higher than standard entitlements.

This revenue would be reinvested to improve services and infrastructure in hospitals and the public health system, ultimately benefiting all patients.