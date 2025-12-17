Traffic Police clear expressway to transport injured soldier to Phramongkutklao hospital





On December 17, 2025, traffic police from the Royal Project mobilized to facilitate the transportation of a soldier injured in a border clash to Phramongkutklao Hospital. The operation was carried out urgently and safely after a request for assistance was made by the Royal Project Radio Center to support the soldier's transfer from Don Muang Airport.

The operation, directed by Maj Gen Damrongsak Sawangngam, Commander of the Traffic Police Division, involved close coordination with local police, rapid response teams, technical staff, and radio operators. The traffic route was cleared by the Phaya Thai Police Station, ensuring the swift and smooth transport of the injured soldier.

The mission was completed successfully, with the soldier safely delivered to Phramongkutklao Hospital. This operation highlighted the dedication and readiness of all those involved in ensuring the safety and well-being of those who serve on the front lines.