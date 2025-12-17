BMTA clears up corruption allegations, confirms 20-year-old dispute was resolved in court

Following the recent dissemination of information through media and social media, referring to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and related agencies on the matter of granting advertising concessions on public transport, as well as allegations of corruption, forged signatures, and document manipulation, the BMTA has officially clarified the facts to address public confusion.
BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul stated that the BMTA had been made aware of a letter sent by Korkiat Panichayarom to the Prime Minister on December 9, 2025, requesting the BMTA to clarify the allegation of forged signatures in the contract for the advertising space on BMTA buses.
After receiving the news, the BMTA conducted a thorough investigation into the facts, including reviewing the contract documents, operational procedures, and related information. The investigation confirmed that the allegations made by Korkiat were untrue, and no evidence of the alleged misconduct was found.
The BMTA director further explained that upon reviewing the matter with its contracting partner, Plan B Media Public Company Limited, it was revealed that this issue stems from a long-standing dispute that took place over 20 years ago, which has already been fully resolved through the judicial process.
According to information from the contracting partner, Plan B Media Public Company Limited (Plan B), legal action has been taken against Korkiat across 21 cases, with the court ruling in favour of the contracting party in every case, all of which have now been concluded.
Additionally, the BMTA itself has previously exercised its legal rights to pursue defamation charges against the complainant on the same matter, which clearly indicates that the issue is not a new accusation, but one that had already been investigated, considered, and legally resolved.
Kittikarn further stated that Korkiat bringing up a dispute that had already been thoroughly investigated and legally settled, and presenting it again in the public domain without fully explaining the legal context, is likely to cause misunderstanding within society. He emphasized that after a comprehensive investigation by the BMTA and with information from the contracting parties, it has been confirmed that the complainant is raising an issue that had already been resolved.
As a government agency, the BMTA is responsible for maintaining the proper management standards of state assets, adhering to principles of legality, transparency, and public accountability.
"The BMTA has no reason to hide the truth, and there is no need for emotional responses. What a state organisation must do is conduct a thorough investigation and let the facts speak for themselves," he said.
The BMTA Director also noted that the organisation is currently considering additional legal actions against the complainant, if it is found that the dissemination of information is false or causes harm to the agency’s reputation and credibility.
The BMTA also urges the public and social media users to exercise caution when receiving and sharing information, advising that they should rely on official sources and verified facts.
Kittikarn stressed that while citizens have the right to file complaints to the country's leaders, when the complaints have already been investigated and settled through legal processes, bringing them up again raises questions about the hidden intentions behind the claims, rather than the facts that have already been thoroughly examined. He further stated that it is important for society to exercise discretion and consider information from all perspectives, especially from official agencies, before passing judgment or sharing stories that may affect individuals or organisations publicly.