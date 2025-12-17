BMTA clears up corruption allegations, confirms 20-year-old dispute was resolved in court

Following the recent dissemination of information through media and social media, referring to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and related agencies on the matter of granting advertising concessions on public transport, as well as allegations of corruption, forged signatures, and document manipulation, the BMTA has officially clarified the facts to address public confusion.

BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul stated that the BMTA had been made aware of a letter sent by Korkiat Panichayarom to the Prime Minister on December 9, 2025, requesting the BMTA to clarify the allegation of forged signatures in the contract for the advertising space on BMTA buses.

After receiving the news, the BMTA conducted a thorough investigation into the facts, including reviewing the contract documents, operational procedures, and related information. The investigation confirmed that the allegations made by Korkiat were untrue, and no evidence of the alleged misconduct was found.

The BMTA director further explained that upon reviewing the matter with its contracting partner, Plan B Media Public Company Limited, it was revealed that this issue stems from a long-standing dispute that took place over 20 years ago, which has already been fully resolved through the judicial process.