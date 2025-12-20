PRINC partners with Sanguantrakul family to acquire shares in P.Phathya Hospital 1 and 2

December 19, 2025 – Principal Capital Plc (PRINC), a leading private hospital management company in Thailand, has announced a strategic partnership with the Sanguantrakul family, who are shareholders and managers of P.Phathya Hospital 1 and P.Phathya Hospital 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima. PRINC has acquired approximately 57% of the shares in these hospitals, marking the expansion of the PRINC Group’s network to its 18th and 19th hospitals. This partnership further solidifies PRINC’s plans for business expansion in strategically significant, high-potential locations.
The P.Phathya Hospital Group is a large private healthcare provider with a 73-year operational history, founded by Maj. Praneet Sanguantrakul, M.D., and Mrs. Ramjuan Sanguantrakul. The hospital group is currently managed by Lt. Gen. Diskul Sanguantrakul, M.D., and the Sanguantrakul family. P.Phathya Hospital 1, with 150 beds, serves social security insurance clients, while P.Phathya Hospital 2, with 132 beds, caters to cash and insurance customers. Both hospitals are located in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) and are seen as strong healthcare providers meeting the growing medical needs of Northeast Thailand’s population.
Wityavate Rakkulchon, M.D., and Mr. Kanut Sirisuwat, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Principal Capital Plc (PRINC), stated, "We recognise the investment opportunity in Nakhon Ratchasima, a major city with over 2.6 million people and a robust customer base. By partnering with P.Phathya Hospital 1 and 2, we are investing around 57% through the purchase of shares from existing stakeholders and additional capital. The transaction was signed on December 19, 2025, and we anticipate completion by January 2026."
"P.Phathya Hospital was founded by Maj. Praneet Sanguantrakul, M.D. and Mrs. Ramjuan Sanguantrakul in 1952 and has been continuously run by Lt. Gen. Diskul Sanguantrakul, M.D. We have had discussions with the Sanguantrakul family, whose long-standing commitment to business excellence aligns with our vision at PRINC. We believe that PRINC, with its professional hospital network, will help enhance and expand the potential of the hospital."
"Through this partnership, PRINC aims to immediately elevate the hospital’s treatment capabilities and services by investing in medical technology, expanding staff capacity, and improving service standards to meet the needs of all customer segments, including social security, cash-paying patients, and insurance clients."
Lt. Gen. Diskul Sanguantrakul, M.D., President of P.Phathya Hospital 1-2, said, "This collaboration will strengthen P.Phathya Hospital and enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customer base. The Sanguantrakul family still holds more than 41% of the shares and is committed to working closely with PRINC Group to ensure that P.Phathya Hospital, a healthcare legacy for the people of Korat, continues to develop and maintain strong relationships with the local community sustainably."
"This partnership brings us together to create the greatest benefit for the people of Northeast Thailand, with Korat being one of the regional hubs, by enabling them to access medical services with the standards of PRINC Group’s hospital network at affordable prices. We remain committed to continuously expanding our network to enhance the potential of our hospitals through the Hub & Spoke model, and we are confident that we will achieve our goal of expanding the hospital network to 20 locations as planned in the near future," Mr. Kanut concluded.
Currently, PRINC Group has a network of 17 hospitals across 14 provinces, with 16 hospitals already in operation and one more under construction in Kamphaeng Phet province. Additionally, the group has expanded its investment into related healthcare businesses, including digital health services, to strengthen its innovation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.princgroup.com.