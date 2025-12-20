PRINC partners with Sanguantrakul family to acquire shares in P.Phathya Hospital 1 and 2

Lt. Gen. Diskul Sanguantrakul, M.D., President of P.Phathya Hospital 1-2, said, "This collaboration will strengthen P.Phathya Hospital and enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customer base. The Sanguantrakul family still holds more than 41% of the shares and is committed to working closely with PRINC Group to ensure that P.Phathya Hospital, a healthcare legacy for the people of Korat, continues to develop and maintain strong relationships with the local community sustainably."

"This partnership brings us together to create the greatest benefit for the people of Northeast Thailand, with Korat being one of the regional hubs, by enabling them to access medical services with the standards of PRINC Group’s hospital network at affordable prices. We remain committed to continuously expanding our network to enhance the potential of our hospitals through the Hub & Spoke model, and we are confident that we will achieve our goal of expanding the hospital network to 20 locations as planned in the near future," Mr. Kanut concluded.

Currently, PRINC Group has a network of 17 hospitals across 14 provinces, with 16 hospitals already in operation and one more under construction in Kamphaeng Phet province. Additionally, the group has expanded its investment into related healthcare businesses, including digital health services, to strengthen its innovation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.princgroup.com.