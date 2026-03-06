AIS, a pioneer in people excellence, reaffirms that people are the core of Thailand's sustainable digital future by winning The People & Culture Prime Award at The People Awards 2026

The achievement underscores the strength of an organization that grows not only through technology, but through the power of its people—grounded in the belief that human potential is the starting point of transformation across organizations, society, and the nation. As Thailand’s leader in intelligent telecommunications, AIS is moving beyond the role of a service provider to become an intelligent digital infrastructure—serving as the driving force behind the development of Thai digital talents, expanding equal opportunities, and advancing the country’s sustainable digital future together.

Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, said: “This award is a great honor and pride for all of us at AIS, as it reflects that the ‘value of people’ is truly at the core of our organization. At AIS, people are not merely resources — they are the driving force behind every transformation. We believe real progress, both within organizations and across the country, comes when people are given opportunity, continuous development, and a genuine sense of value.