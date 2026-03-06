AIS, a pioneer in people excellence, reaffirms that people are the core of Thailand's sustainable digital future by winning The People & Culture Prime Award at The People Awards 2026

The achievement underscores the strength of an organization that grows not only through technology, but through the power of its people—grounded in the belief that human potential is the starting point of transformation across organizations, society, and the nation. As Thailand’s leader in intelligent telecommunications, AIS is moving beyond the role of a service provider to become an intelligent digital infrastructure—serving as the driving force behind the development of Thai digital talents, expanding equal opportunities, and advancing the country’s sustainable digital future together.
Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, said: “This award is a great honor and pride for all of us at AIS, as it reflects that the ‘value of people’ is truly at the core of our organization. At AIS, people are not merely resources — they are the driving force behind every transformation. We believe real progress, both within organizations and across the country, comes when people are given opportunity, continuous development, and a genuine sense of value.
AIS’s mission is therefore clear: to continuously elevate the potential of our citizens — both within AIS and across Thailand — by supporting lifelong learning, particularly in digital and AI skills, fostering an inclusive environment where diversity can thrive, and tangibly reducing social inequality so everyone can move forward in an increasingly digital world. We are committed to advancing our role as an Intelligent Infrastructure — not only connecting technology, but connecting opportunities for people to grow and shape their own futures. When people are strong, society is strong. This is why AIS will continue to drive growth that begins with people and go far beyond organizational success.
We would like to thank the organizing committee of The People Awards 2026 and all AIS employees for their dedication and collaboration. This recognition is an important motivation for us to keep advancing both our organization and Thai society sustainably. We will build on this pride to expand opportunity for Thai people to learn, grow, and thrive in the digital era — driving Thailand toward a stable and sustainable future.”
The People Awards is an annual awards platform organized by the online media outlet The People, dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations across industries who dare to think and act boldly, creating positive waves of change in the world.
The Corporate of the Year award recognizes organizations that stand alongside people, create meaningful value, and generate a positive impact on society. This recognition reflects AIS’s success in fostering an inclusive organizational culture that embraces diversity and empowers people — both internally and externally — through equal opportunities and a supportive environment that enables sustainable growth together.