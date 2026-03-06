Preliminary US findings suggest American forces likely responsible for Iran girls’ school strike that killed 150

A preliminary US military investigation indicates there is a “high likelihood” that American forces were responsible for an apparent strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab, southern Iran, that Iran’s UN envoy said killed 150 students, Reuters reported, citing two senior US officials.

The officials stressed that the investigation has not reached a final conclusion and the formal process is not yet complete. Reuters said it was unable to determine further details, including what evidence informed the tentative assessment, what munition was used, or why the school was hit.



What is known so far

The girls’ school in Minab was hit on Saturday, the first day of US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said 150 students were killed, a toll Reuters could not independently confirm.

Reuters previously reported that the strike happened around the time US forces were attacking nearby targets, raising the possibility that the school was hit during wider operations in the area.