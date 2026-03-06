Trump says US should have a say in Iran’s next leader as war intensifies

The war in the Middle East continued to intensify, as US President Donald Trump said the United States wants to play a role in determining Iran’s next leader following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli air strikes.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Trump said the United States wanted to be involved in “the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future”, adding that the new leader should be someone who is “good for the people and good for the country”.

Trump also suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei, the late supreme leader’s son—widely seen as a potential successor—would be an unlikely choice for Iran’s future.