Interior freezes local projects after opposition flags ‘catalogue’ and duplicate-budget claims

Interior Ministry has ordered an immediate suspension of project proposals by local administrative organisations under the government’s 400-billion-baht energy loan decree, following opposition allegations of questionable procurement lists and possible duplication with the draft 2027 national budget.

The Department of Local Administration issued an “urgent” circular to every provincial governor on July 10, 2026, cancelling the previously announced process for preparing programmes and projects under the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow money to address the effects of the energy crisis and support the country’s energy transition.

The circular, numbered Mor Thor 0810.6/Wor 4199, was addressed to governors nationwide and specifically concerned project submissions by local administrative organisations.

It instructed them to cancel the earlier guidelines and stop preparing proposals immediately so that project planning would comply with the intention of the emergency decree.

The directive was signed by Boonprasit Nuansai, deputy director-general and acting director-general of the Department of Local Administration.

The department gave only a brief explanation, stating that the suspension was intended to ensure that proposed programmes were developed in accordance with the decree’s objectives.