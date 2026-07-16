Anutin seeks more EU investment with infrastructure and FTA drive 

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed executives and members of the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) to Government House in Bangkok for talks on expanding economic cooperation.
The delegation comprised representatives from more than 40 leading European companies across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare; finance, banking and insurance; automotive and industrial manufacturing; energy; agriculture and food; technology and digital services; hospitality and tourism; and consumer goods.
Companies represented included Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Siemens Healthineers, Prudential, Standard Chartered, Robert Bosch, Michelin, Siemens Energy, Danone, SAP and Kenvue.
Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek explained on Thursday (July 16) that the meeting provided a forum for exchanging views on economic, trade and investment issues and exploring ways to deepen cooperation between Thailand and the European Union.
According to Rachada’s briefing, Anutin described Europe as one of Thailand’s most important economic partners. He noted that continued investment by leading European companies reflected confidence in the country’s potential.
The government is therefore working to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness, attract new investment, create jobs and raise incomes. Its strategy centres on three priorities:
Anutin also outlined Thailand’s ambition to become a major regional base for manufacturing and innovation, particularly in semiconductors, clean energy, digital technology, AI, life sciences, modern agriculture and the food industry.
The government will also seek to conclude negotiations on the Thailand–EU Free Trade Agreement as quickly as possible. The agreement is expected to give Thai products greater access to European markets and create new opportunities for Thai businesses.
European business representatives reaffirmed Thailand’s position as a key destination for European investment, citing its strategic location, established manufacturing base and skilled workforce.
They welcomed the government’s efforts to develop high-value industries, expand the digital economy, promote clean energy and pursue sustainable development. The delegation also backed the Thailand–EU FTA negotiations and Thailand’s bid for OECD membership.
The representatives proposed deeper cooperation in five priority areas: manufacturing and supply chains; healthcare and life sciences; food and consumer goods; finance and investment; and the digital economy and AI.
The delegation noted that these industries could create jobs, develop the skills of Thai workers and strengthen the country’s competitiveness.
The government is seeking economic growth that goes hand in hand with sustainability by increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix.
It is also pressing ahead with legal reform under the Regulatory Guillotine initiative, which is intended to reduce administrative procedures and remove obstacles to doing business.
More than 7,000 unnecessary or outdated laws and regulations have been earmarked for review and modernisation to create a more investment-friendly environment.
“A better investment environment will help Thailand attract foreign capital, technology and innovation. It will generate jobs, raise Thai workers’ incomes, strengthen local entrepreneurs and deliver economic growth that produces tangible benefits for the public,” Anutin stressed.
With Thailand–EU relations approaching their 65th anniversary, the prime minister expressed confidence that ties would continue to deepen and generate new economic opportunities for both sides.