Anutin seeks more EU investment with infrastructure and FTA drive 





European businesses reaffirm confidence in Thailand

European business representatives reaffirmed Thailand’s position as a key destination for European investment, citing its strategic location, established manufacturing base and skilled workforce.

They welcomed the government’s efforts to develop high-value industries, expand the digital economy, promote clean energy and pursue sustainable development. The delegation also backed the Thailand–EU FTA negotiations and Thailand’s bid for OECD membership.

The representatives proposed deeper cooperation in five priority areas: manufacturing and supply chains; healthcare and life sciences; food and consumer goods; finance and investment; and the digital economy and AI.

The delegation noted that these industries could create jobs, develop the skills of Thai workers and strengthen the country’s competitiveness.



More than 7,000 laws targeted for reform

The government is seeking economic growth that goes hand in hand with sustainability by increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix.

It is also pressing ahead with legal reform under the Regulatory Guillotine initiative, which is intended to reduce administrative procedures and remove obstacles to doing business.

More than 7,000 unnecessary or outdated laws and regulations have been earmarked for review and modernisation to create a more investment-friendly environment.

“A better investment environment will help Thailand attract foreign capital, technology and innovation. It will generate jobs, raise Thai workers’ incomes, strengthen local entrepreneurs and deliver economic growth that produces tangible benefits for the public,” Anutin stressed.

With Thailand–EU relations approaching their 65th anniversary, the prime minister expressed confidence that ties would continue to deepen and generate new economic opportunities for both sides.