AIS powers Muang Thong Thani’s transformation into a connected smart city



Smart systems to improve urban life and city management

Paul Kanjanapas, chief executive officer of Bangkok Land, the operator of Muang Thong Thani, explained that a Smart & Connected City involves more than introducing technology to manage the area.

The aim is to enable the district to operate more intelligently and efficiently while improving convenience and quality of life.

“Digital technology will be a key mechanism in bringing the Live–Work–Play–Learn concept to life by continuously connecting residential living, work, entertainment and education,” he noted.

Technology would strengthen the education ecosystem, improve business efficiency and support the safer management of large crowds through AI-powered CCTV, smart traffic systems and integrated data platforms.

Bangkok Land is continuing to examine further expansion at IMPACT, including plans for an arena larger than its existing venue. Design work, investor discussions and market studies are under way.

The company also retains a long-term ambition to expand hotel capacity in Muang Thong Thani to 5,000 rooms. Options include an expansion beside IMPACT and a lakeside hotel.

Paul described the AIS partnership as an important step towards creating a connected urban hub that brings together living, work, entertainment, learning and business opportunities.



AIS broadens role beyond telecommunications

Pratthana Leelapanang, chief executive officer of AIS, presented the collaboration as an extension of the company’s role as a national intelligent infrastructure provider.

Rather than focusing solely on telecommunications networks, AIS plans to combine connectivity with AI and service platforms to support daily life, business operations and urban development.

“We are evolving from being a network operator to becoming an integral part of the foundation that enables cities, businesses and people to grow together on digital infrastructure that is ready, reliable and secure,” he explained.

The technology will support services ranging from major events and the adoption of cloud and AI technology to smart living, telemedicine, smart parking, virtual classrooms and cybersecurity.

Pratthana argued that a smart city should be judged not by the number of technologies installed, but by the practical benefits delivered through transport, housing, work and access to services.



Local economy, education and cybersecurity

Nonthaburi Deputy Governor Raweepan Kaewpiangpen described Muang Thong Thani as one of the province’s most important economic districts, where exhibitions, conferences, sport, entertainment and community activities generate economic activity throughout the year.

She noted that stronger digital infrastructure could attract more visitors and investors, support local companies and complement Nonthaburi’s five-year development plan.

Supawan Teerarat, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, viewed Muang Thong NEXT as a step towards establishing the district as a smart MICE destination.

Real-time systems could improve venue operations, safety, traffic control and energy management while strengthening Thailand’s ability to attract technology events, esports competitions, gaming exhibitions and hybrid international conferences.

Pol Maj Gen Niwet Aphawasin, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, stressed that digital expansion must be accompanied by strong security and public awareness.

Threats include ransomware, data theft, fraudulent investment schemes, deepfakes and the malicious use of drones. He called for closer coordination, stronger identity verification and greater sharing of lessons learned from cybercrime cases.

Rujsawat Krongbhumin, assistant dean for corporate communications and student affairs at Silpakorn University’s Muang Thong Thani campus, described the district as a potential “living lab”, where students could combine classroom learning with practical projects involving local communities and businesses.

Denchai Petchamarat, a director at Kasikorn Business-Technology Group, observed that better digital infrastructure could help small and medium-sized businesses analyse customer behaviour, improve decision-making and gain wider access to digital payments, cash flow and credit.

He believed Muang Thong NEXT would allow entrepreneurs to grow alongside the district’s economic activity while strengthening the wider economies of Muang Thong Thani and Nonthaburi.



Muang Thong Thani targets future smart economic district status

The development represents more than a technological upgrade. It is a collaborative effort to design a new urban ecosystem that systematically connects people, businesses, education, lifestyles and digital infrastructure.

The initiative will unlock the potential of more than 4,000 rai of Muang Thong Thani by creating new experiences and opportunities for residents and businesses.

It will also advance Muang Thong Thani from a leading national events destination into a Hub Connectivity City and a smart economic district of the future, creating meaningful value for the city, local communities, Nonthaburi province and Thailand.