Wildfires force mass evacuations in France and Spain

Spain places response under central control

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska declared an emergency of national interest in the Madrid region and Ávila province following the spread of fires around Villa del Prado, San Martín de Valdeiglesias and Burgohondo.

The Interior Ministry cited particularly adverse weather, the scale of resources required, preventive evacuations and the threat to populated areas. Under Spain’s civil-protection law, the declaration transferred overall direction and coordination of the response to the interior minister.

Operational command was assigned to the head of the Military Emergency Unit, known as the UME.

Madrid authorities said the fires affecting Villa del Prado, San Martín de Valdeiglesias and Almorox had merged into a single Sierra Oeste wildfire on July 24.

Evacuations were ordered from Navas del Rey, Chapinería, Colmenar del Arroyo, Aldea del Fresno, Robledo de Chavela, Fresnedillas de la Oliva, Navalagamella and Zarzalejo, as well as a campsite at El Escorial.

More than 2,000 personnel and 10 aircraft had been deployed west of Madrid, where more than 19,000 people were ordered to evacuate. A separate fire in Ávila was close to joining the merged blaze, according to government officials.

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso described the incident as the worst wildfire in the region’s history, blaming a combination of extremely high temperatures and persistent winds.

At least 43 homes were destroyed in one housing development. Police arrested one person and were investigating another over allegations that machinery was used in a prohibited area and started the Ávila fire.



European resources mobilised

The European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism allows countries facing emergencies that exceed national capacity to request aircraft, firefighters and other assistance from participating states.

For the 2026 wildfire season, the European Commission prepared 22 firefighting aircraft, five helicopters and 777 firefighters from 14 countries for deployment in high-risk areas or emergency operations.

France had activated the mechanism earlier in July, prompting the mobilisation of firefighting aircraft from Sweden and Cyprus and helicopters from the Czech Republic.

Greece was sending two aircraft to Spain, while Croatia provided an aircraft and personnel to France as the latest fires spread.

Heat and drought deepen fire risk

Spain had recorded more than 29 major wildfires in 2026, with the affected area five times greater than at the same stage of 2025, Environment Minister Sara Aagesen said.

Europe had already lost more land to wildfires in 2026 than its average annual total over the previous two decades, after enduring three intense and almost consecutive heatwaves.

Scientists say climate change caused by human activity is increasing the intensity of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires by creating hotter and drier conditions in which flames can spread more rapidly.