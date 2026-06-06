Japan will survey prosecutors nationwide on sexual harassment

In the high-profile case, Kentaro Kitagawa, 66, is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a female subordinate prosecutor.



In March, the female prosecutor submitted a petition to the justice minister and the prosecutor-general, requesting the launch of an independent investigative panel and a harassment survey covering all employees at prosecutor offices.



However, she resigned at the end of April, suggesting that her petition was ignored.



On Friday, she issued a statement arguing that a harassment survey by the top prosecutor's office is pointless and calling for a third-party committee to conduct a fair and neutral survey.