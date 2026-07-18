Rama IX and Bang Na lead Bangkok housing searches

Rama IX has emerged as the most popular location for condominiums in Bangkok, while Bang Na dominates interest in detached houses and townhouses, according to an analysis of online conversations about housing purchases and rentals.

RealWatch Lab identified 10 locations attracting the strongest interest, divided equally between five condominium areas and five locations for detached houses and townhouses.

Rama IX accounted for 42% of online mentions related to condominiums, driven by convenient travel, proximity to rail services and workplaces, and prices considered more affordable than those in the inner city.

Bang Na led the detached-house and townhouse category with a 75% share, as prospective buyers focused on transport convenience, comprehensive amenities and residential surroundings.

Thailand’s housing market has continued to face weakening purchasing power as property prices rise faster than household incomes, while household debt remains high.

The National Economic and Social Development Council reported that household debt stood at 86.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.05 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Credit bureau data also showed that personal loans overdue by more than 90 days accounted for 9.59% of total lending, up from 9.45% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The non-performing debt included housing and personal loans.