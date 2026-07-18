Rama IX and Bang Na lead Bangkok housing searches

Rama IX has emerged as the most popular location for condominiums in Bangkok, while Bang Na dominates interest in detached houses and townhouses, according to an analysis of online conversations about housing purchases and rentals.
RealWatch Lab identified 10 locations attracting the strongest interest, divided equally between five condominium areas and five locations for detached houses and townhouses.
Rama IX accounted for 42% of online mentions related to condominiums, driven by convenient travel, proximity to rail services and workplaces, and prices considered more affordable than those in the inner city.
Bang Na led the detached-house and townhouse category with a 75% share, as prospective buyers focused on transport convenience, comprehensive amenities and residential surroundings.
Thailand’s housing market has continued to face weakening purchasing power as property prices rise faster than household incomes, while household debt remains high.
The National Economic and Social Development Council reported that household debt stood at 86.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.05 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2025.
Credit bureau data also showed that personal loans overdue by more than 90 days accounted for 9.59% of total lending, up from 9.45% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The non-performing debt included housing and personal loans.
The trend has prompted financial institutions to tighten housing-loan approvals.
According to the Housing Business Association, the mortgage rejection rate rose to 44.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 39.8% during the same period in 2025.
Slower purchasing power has also led developers to reduce new project launches.
The Real Estate Information Centre at the Government Housing Bank reported that the number of land-allocation permits issued in the first quarter of 2026 fell by 45.7% from a year earlier.
The number of residential units receiving construction permits nationwide declined by 50.2% over the same period, reflecting the slowdown in planned housing supply.
Property developers have consequently had to adjust their strategies, particularly by choosing locations that more closely match buyers’ needs.
RealWatch Lab, the research and data analytics division of Real Smart Public Company Limited, conducted social-listening and social-monitoring research across online platforms from January 1 to June 30, 2026. Real Smart specialises in artificial-intelligence transformation and solutions, as well as AI- and data-driven technology.
The analysis found that, despite the property market’s slowdown, large numbers of people continued posting online in search of homes to buy or rent.
After screening the data, the researchers identified 10 locations attracting the greatest interest — five for condominiums and five for detached houses and townhouses.
All 10 shared similar characteristics, including road and rail connections, shopping centres, hospitals, schools, universities and proximity to workplaces.
These factors were among the main considerations mentioned by prospective buyers and tenants.
The five locations attracting the most online discussion about buying or renting condominiums were ranked as follows.
1. Rama IX — 42%
2. Sukhumvit — 24%
3. Don Mueang — 14%
4. Ekkamai — 11%
5. Vibhavadi Rangsit — 9%
Other condominium locations mentioned in online discussions included Talat Phlu, Sathon and Lat Phrao.
The five most discussed locations for detached houses and townhouses were ranked as follows.
1. Bang Na — 75%
2. Rama II — 9%
3. Rama IX — 6%
4. Thonglor — 6%
5. Phatthanakan — 4%
Other locations discussed in connection with detached houses and townhouses included Chaeng Watthana, Ram Inthra and Rama III.