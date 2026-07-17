Rama IX condos and Bang Na houses top Bangkok housing interest

Rama IX has emerged as Bangkok’s most popular condominium location in social-media discussions, accounting for 42% of mentions relating to buying or renting units. Bang Na led interest in detached houses and townhouses with a 75% share, according to a social-listening survey.

Convenient transport connections, proximity to urban rail services and workplaces, relatively affordable prices and a wide range of nearby amenities were among the main factors influencing location preferences.

RealWatch Lab, the research and data analytics unit of Real Smart, conducted social listening and monitoring across online platforms from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

The company, which specialises in AI transformation and solutions, as well as AI- and data-driven technology, examined online discussions about buying and renting homes in different locations.

Despite signs of a slowdown in Thailand’s property market, social-media users continued to post frequently about homes available to buy or rent. After screening the data, researchers identified 10 locations attracting the greatest interest, comprising five condominium locations and five areas for detached houses and townhouses.

All 10 areas share similar characteristics, including road and rail connections and access to shopping centres, hospitals, schools, universities and major employment districts.