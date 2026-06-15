Thailand condo transfers to foreigners fall across key measures

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of Government Housing Bank has released data on transfers of condominium ownership to foreign nationals nationwide in the first quarter of 2026, showing that the overall market continued to face pressure from economic conditions both in Thailand and overseas.

Transfers fell across all dimensions, including the number of units, transfer value and usable area.

The data showed that in the first three months of 2026, condominium ownership transfers to foreign nationals totalled 3,241 units, down 17.3% from the same period a year earlier.

Transfer value stood at THB13.464 billion, down 17.9%, while total usable area was 141,644 square metres, down 13.8%.

Compared with the overall condominium market, the share of purchases by foreign nationals also declined, accounting for 13.6% of all ownership-transfer units and 23.9% of total transfer value.