China retreats — Russians reshape Thai condo demand

Thailand’s foreign condominium market is entering a new phase, with Chinese buyers pulling back sharply while Russian demand rises and keeps the luxury segment in key tourism destinations alive.

Transfers of condominium ownership to foreign buyers fell steeply in the first quarter of 2026, even as the wider Thai housing market began to show signs of recovery. The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) said nationwide housing transfers rose 11.2% year on year to 72,583 units in the quarter, with total value up 3.1% to 187.18 billion baht. Foreign condo transfers, however, moved in the opposite direction.

In the first three months of the year, foreigners took ownership of 3,241 condominium units in Thailand, down 17.3% from the same period last year. The combined transfer value fell 17.9% to 13.46 billion baht.

The fall does not mean foreign buyers have lost importance. REIC said they still accounted for 13.6% of all condominium units transferred nationwide and 23.9% of total condo transfer value, showing that overseas demand remains concentrated in higher-priced projects rather than the mass market.