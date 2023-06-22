A place to call home: foreigners snap up condo units

A total of 3,775 condominium units worth 17.12 billion baht were transferred to foreigners from January to March, the centre said. This number is 79.2% higher than the same period last year.

The Thai property market has sold an increasing number of condo units to foreigners since Q2 of last year, thanks to the reopening of Thailand and several other countries after the Covid-19 lockdowns, the REIC added.

The nationalities of foreigners who bought the most condominiums in Q1 of this year are:

Chinese: 1,747 units

Russians: 387 units

US citizens: 156 units

Britons: 146 units

Germans: 131 units

French: 130 units

Taiwanese: 94 units

Myanmar: 76 units

Australians: 71 units

Indians: 63 units

Others: 774 units

The average size of condos bought by foreigners is 44.7 sq.metres, at an average price of 4.5 million baht per unit or 101,553 baht per square metre.

Condos costing less than 3 million baht, however, are still the most popular among foreigners, with over 1,900 units, or about half of all the units bought. This trend has been observed since 2018, according to the centre.

REIC said one interesting finding is that Myanmar buyers, despite ranking eighth in the chart of units bought, have the highest average price per unit at 6.5 million baht.

The top five provinces in which foreigners have bought the most condominiums and apartments in Q1 are Chonburi (1,601 units), Bangkok (1,423), Chiang Mai (240), Phuket (208), and Prachuap Khiri Khan (95).

The Thai capital and Chonburi’s eastern resort city together make up nearly 85% of all condos bought by foreigners in the first three months of this year.