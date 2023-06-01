Briton files complaint against real estate agent over condo ownership

David Edward Chapple, 70, together with his lawyer on Thursday filed a police complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok. The Briton claimed that a property agency in Surat Thani province had sold him two condominium units on the resort island of Koh Samui worth 15 million baht, but had yet to transfer the property rights to him.

Chapple said he had paid the full amount for purchase of the condo units to the company in 2016, but had yet to received the title deeds or legal documents, even though he had already moved into the condo.

The company reportedly told him later that the condo project had not been approved by the authorities and therefore the ownership rights could not be transferred to the buyers.

Chapple’s lawyer said that the company, which is well-known in Surat Thani province, opened a website showing photos and legal documents of the condo units, claiming that the project was finished and was ready for transfer to attract buyers and property investors.

The lawyer said that based on his investigation, at least five people, mostly foreigners, had been scammed by the company, with combined damages of over 100 million baht. He urged the police to charge the property agency with public fraud and embezzlement.