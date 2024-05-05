Thailand welcomes 12M tourists in 4 months

The TAT said 12,127,447 foreign tourists entered Thailand from January 1 to April 30, an increase of 142.87% from the same period last year.
According to the TAT, the top 10 nationals that visited Thailand during the first four months were:
- 2,351,909 Chinese
- 1,569,856 Malaysians
- 767,210 Russians
- 679,481 South Koreans
- 643,587 Indians
- 403,107 Laotians
- 375,224 Germans
- 368,564 UK tourists
- 358,990 Taiwanese
- 355,452 US citizens
The TAT said it expected some 8.27 million foreign tourist would enter Thailand in the second quarter from April to June and the number of arrivals would rise 29% from the same period of last year.
They are expected to generate some 367.9 billion baht in revenue for the country, rising 25% from the same period last year, the TAT added.