The 2023 financial report of Shenzhen-based milk tea chain brand Naixue showed its sales revenue surged 20 % to nearly 5.2 billion yuan. Operating profit grew 76 % to 829 million yuan, while operating profit margin was nearly 18 %, 5.9 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Naixue owes its strong performance to profits earned by outlets in third — and lower-tier cities. During this year's Spring Festival, sales revenue of Naixue's franchised outlets in Shishi and Longyan in Fujian province both surpassed 450,000 yuan. On Women's Day (March 8), a Naixue outlet in Haibowan district of Wuhai, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, notched up sales of nearly 100,000 yuan.

While leading enterprises started to penetrate into lower-tier cities, medium-sized firms, including Chagee, Auntea Jenny and Guming, have been opening new stores in the same cities as well, aiming to consolidate their market share.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by National Business Daily in March, among the surveyed consumers ranging from top-tier cities to grassroots-level areas, 86.7 % said they saw new tea beverage chain brands entering their cities in the past year. More than 12 % saw more than five new brands emerge in their city or town.

"Some foreign media reports said China's consumption — with beverage consumption being one of the pillars — is weak. However, they do not fully reflect the real situation of China's consumer market. The consumption market in China is still large and dynamic, and it contains great potential and vitality," said Zhan Junhao, founder of Fujian Huace Brand Positioning Consulting.

With the constant expansion and upgrade of the consumption sector, the new-style tea beverage sector is expected to embrace a broader development space, Zhan said.

He noted that future growth points lay in a healthy lifestyle, diversified demand and digitalization.

According to the report by the Tea and new beverage committee of the CCSFA and the Meituan Research Institute, China's new-style tea beverage market is expected to surpass 200 billion yuan in revenue by 2025.

Region-wise, as of Aug 31, the number of outlets in Guangdong's Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan surpassed 6,000; so did Sichuan province's Chengdu and the Shanghai and Chongqing municipalities. Guangzhou alone boasts 12,000 such outlets, the report said.

Zheng Yiran

China Daily

Asia News Network