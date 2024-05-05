Self-help groups in India boost voter turnout with tamarind leaves, yellow rice

A grassroots initiative to draw voters to polling booths in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district is gaining traction and courting headlines in the ongoing general elections.

As part of the initiative, women from self-help groups are going door to door, distributing tamarind leaves and yellow rice to locals to encourage maximum voter turnout during the third phase of polling in the state.

The initiative majorly involves tapping into traditional practices to ensure maximum public participation in the festival of democracy.

Ahead of the third phase of polling on May 7, the women of Balrampur are bringing a festive flavour to the electoral process by delivering these traditional tokens to households across the district to drive voter participation.

The effort has not only sparked enthusiasm among villagers but has also demonstrated the power of community involvement in promoting democratic values.

Speaking to ANI, Vimla Singh, a member of one of these all-women self-help groups, expanded on the significance of the initiative, saying, “We are going door to door, gifting tamarind leaves and yellow rice to the people to encourage voter participation. Since polling will start early at 7 am, we are handing out these items that are intrinsic to our culture and traditional practices in a bid to draw the maximum number of voters to the polling booths. It is like inviting people to a wedding or a community event. What could be better or more joyful than this?” Singh said.