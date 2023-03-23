Chinese nationals bought nearly half of condo units sold to foreigners in 2022

The ownership of 11,561 condominium units worth 59.26 billion baht were transferred to foreigners last year, the centre said.

Foreign nationals who bought the most number of condominiums last year were:

Chinese: 5,707 units

Russians: 813

US citizens: 542

Britons: 393

French: 351

Myanmar: 349

Germans: 337

Australians: 290

Indians: 236

Taiwanese: 229

Others: 2,314

In terms of value, the top five foreign nationals who spent the most in 2022 were:

Chinese: 29.03 billion baht

Russians: 2.68 billion baht

Myanmar: 2.55 billion baht

US citizens: 2.38 billion baht

French: 1.91 billion baht

The REIC said that Chinese citizens had bought 49.4% of condominium units sold to foreigners last year. However, this number dropped from the previous year’s 55%, which it attributed to China’s zero-Covid policy that restricted overseas travel of Chinese nationals.

China lifted travel restrictions on its people in January this year, a boon to Thailand’s real estate and tourism sectors.