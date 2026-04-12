The Great Rebalance: Foreigners Buy More Thai Condos but Spend Less per Unit

As Chinese investment cools, a new wave of Indian family buyers and a shift toward "affordable luxury" are reshaping Thailand’s 2026 property landscape.



Thailand’s property market is witnessing a curious paradox as it enters the second quarter of 2026. According to the latest data from the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), international buyers are flocking to the kingdom in increasing numbers, yet they are significantly tightening their purse strings.

Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Budsakorn Phusae reveals that in 2025, foreign condominium transfers rose by 2.2% to 14,899 units. However, the total market value saw a sharp 10.7% decline, settling at 60.9 billion baht.

This "divergence" signals a fundamental structural shift: the era of high-rolling speculators is giving way to a more pragmatic, budget-conscious buyer.



