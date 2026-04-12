The Great Rebalance: Foreigners Buy More Thai Condos but Spend Less per Unit

As Chinese investment cools, a new wave of Indian family buyers and a shift toward "affordable luxury" are reshaping Thailand’s 2026 property landscape.
Thailand’s property market is witnessing a curious paradox as it enters the second quarter of 2026. According to the latest data from the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), international buyers are flocking to the kingdom in increasing numbers, yet they are significantly tightening their purse strings.
Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Budsakorn Phusae reveals that in 2025, foreign condominium transfers rose by 2.2% to 14,899 units. However, the total market value saw a sharp 10.7% decline, settling at 60.9 billion baht.
This "divergence" signals a fundamental structural shift: the era of high-rolling speculators is giving way to a more pragmatic, budget-conscious buyer.
The Chinese Retreat and the Indian Rise
For years, the Thai condo market was propelled by Chinese investors. While China remains the top purchasing nation by volume, its dominance is visibly waning.
Chinese transactions saw a 30% drop in value last year, with buyers now opting for smaller units averaging 3.8 million baht. This retreat is largely attributed to domestic economic headwinds and liquidity constraints within mainland China.
However, where one giant steps back, another moves forward. Indian buyers have emerged as the market's "rising stars".
Unlike the speculative flippers of the past, Indian purchasers are prioritising "quality demand". With an average spend of 6.9 million baht — the highest among all nationalities —and a preference for large, family-sized units averaging 75.7 sq.m., the Indian demographic is buying for long-term residency rather than short-term gain.
A Market in Transition
The 2025 data points to three critical shifts defining the sector's outlook:
From Speculation to Living: The average unit size across the board has settled at 41.3 sq.m., suggesting a move towards functional living spaces over investment "shoeboxes".
The New Sweet Spot: The market has found a new equilibrium at the 4.1 million baht price point (approximately 99,043 baht per sq.m.), appealing to those seeking "attainable" urban living.
Global Diversification: To mitigate the "China risk", developers are increasingly courting buyers from Russia, Taiwan, and Europe, who are playing a more prominent role in supporting the sector while local Thai demand remains fragile.
What we are seeing in 2026 is not a simple slowdown but a sophisticated rebalancing. The challenge for Thai developers is to pivot away from the old investment models and meet the authentic lifestyle needs of a more diverse, globalised clientele.