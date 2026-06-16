US B-52 bomber crashes in California, killing all eight crew

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after take-off from Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, killing all eight people aboard, Reuters reported, citing Air Force officials.
The bomber was on a routine test mission when it crashed on Monday at around 11.20am local time, shortly after leaving the ground at the Edwards airfield in Southern California. The US Air Force said emergency crews responded immediately, while the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Air Force Colonel James Hayes said the aircraft was carrying a “mixed crew” of government civilians, contractors and uniformed military personnel. The flight was intended to support a radar modernisation programme.
Air Force officials had not immediately released the names of the victims, saying next of kin were still being notified.
Video footage of the crash site, about 161 kilometres north of Los Angeles, showed a large charred and smouldering area of desert floor, larger than a football field. Emergency vehicles were seen moving around the perimeter, but no large pieces of wreckage were clearly visible from a distance.
“After reviewing footage of the crash, it was deemed to be unrecoverable and unsurvivable,” Hayes said.
Because of damage to the runway, all operations at Edwards Air Force Base were grounded through at least Tuesday, although operations outside the base were not suspended.
The eight-engine B-52 Stratofortress, designed and built by Boeing, is a long-range, subsonic bomber that has long served as a key part of the United States’ crewed strategic bomber force.
According to the US Air Force, the swept-wing aircraft can carry a range of conventional and nuclear munitions at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, or 15,166 metres. In conventional conflicts, it can be used for strategic attacks, close air support, air interdiction and maritime operations.
Monday’s incident marked the first crash of a B-52 Stratofortress since May 2016, when the same type of bomber crashed on the island of Guam. All seven crew members aboard that aircraft survived.
Only B-52H models remain in the US Air Force inventory. The aircraft involved in Monday’s crash was assigned to the 412th Test Wing, based at Edwards Air Force Base.
Most US Air Force B-52s are stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The aircraft are operated by the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot, the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale and the 307th Bomb Wing of the Air Force Reserve Command at Barksdale.
Source: Reuters