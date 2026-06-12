Bangkok condo glut hits 350,000 units, may take six years to clear

Greater Bangkok’s condominium market is facing a heavy stock overhang of around 350,000 unsold units, which could take five to six years to clear, according to Knight Frank Thailand.

The company said that in the first quarter of 2026, 6,174 new condominium units were launched in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. Notably, no new projects were launched in the central business district (CBD).

More than 58% of new launches were in city-fringe areas, while the remaining 42% were in suburban locations. This reflects developers’ efforts to reduce exposure to high-cost locations and expensive projects, while shifting towards areas with a broader buyer base.

The pricing data points in the same direction. More than 68% of newly launched condominiums were priced below 80,000 baht per square metre, suggesting that developers are moving away from the high-end segment and focusing more on the mass market.

Another key indicator is the booking rate for newly launched projects, which fell sharply to just 24.3% in the first quarter from 43.8% in the previous quarter. In other words, for every 100 newly launched units, only around 24 were reserved.