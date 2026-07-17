Bridging the Tech Rift: How Southeast Asia’s Giants are Forcing an AI Talent Revolution

"In FPT we run parallel AI transformation and people transformation," Nguyen explained. "So we need to make sure that we have the good change management for our people to adopt... the AI will improve their productivity and they get better paid."

Deployable AI vs. Theoretical Genius

For the robotics and physical AI sectors, the strategy to overcome the talent vacuum involves narrowing the scope of what an engineer needs to do.

Aimi Komatsu, director of Agibot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology, argued that the region does not immediately require abstract data scientists, but rather operational engineers capable of deploying "embodied AI" onto real-world factory floors and logistics hubs.

"Right now what we can see is we need more talented engineers," Komatsu observed. "Talent. Not only like the genius talent engineer but also the engineers who can really do the deployment and who can make the application work functionally."

Komatsu highlighted that the severe regional labour shortage in physical manufacturing is driving the demand for humanoid robotics, such as Agibot's own Lingxi X2 model, which can seamlessly navigate human-designed environments.

By relying on edge computing rather than constant cloud connectivity, operators can significantly lower the technical complexity required for field deployment.

"When you collect data, if the humanoid looks like a dog shape or a cat shape, actually human cannot really collect their exact shape," Komatsu explained, noting why human-shaped robots accelerate deployment. "But ahumans,n, we share the same place of the eyes, camera become eyes, right? And the two hands, two arms – they can work."



The Hybrid Advantage: ASEAN's Neutral Ground

As Western and Chinese technology ecosystems continue their aggressive macroeconomic decoupling, Southeast Asia is transforming its lack of monolithic domestic tech powers into a significant competitive benefit: the hybrid advantage.

By remaining strictly pragmatic and ideologically neutral, ASEAN companies are uniquely positioned to combine the premier elements of both American and Chinese innovations.

Wenchuan Liu, general manager of the Global Consumer Group at iFlytek, revealed that his company explicitly adopts this hybrid approach when launching hardware devices globally.

While the firm utilises its own proprietary large language models (LLMs) within China, it actively integrates alternative Western frameworks into its international office hardware, translation devices, and electronic smart notebooks to give consumers the most seamless local experience.

"So we had our own large language model, but we didn't use our large language model for every of our device," Liu stated. "Especially the global side, we are selecting the certain global large language model to feed the machine to provide the end user the experience... We just select the most fit one. Whatever is from China or from US."

Liu emphasised that creating hardware-plus-AI solutions focused purely on commercial productivity allows enterprises to bypass the broader political friction inherent in software applications.

"Most people, I think you are in touch with it and you are using it, but maybe 90 per cent of person still just use that as a big Google," Liu argued. "But actually the AI can do much more than that... We need to be more open to AI and utilise the AI and make it more efficient."

Ultimately, the panel concluded that Southeast Asia's strategy to navigate the impending tech rift is defined by a ruthless commitment to commercial utility.

By aggressively upskilling thousands of standard developers internally and remaining completely agnostic toward the source of the foundational models, ASEAN is successfully carving out a highly resilient niche as the global tech industry's most essential, pragmatic neutral ground.