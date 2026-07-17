Gastronomy Tourism Tipped to Spread Wealth Beyond Bangkok

Panellists at Nikkei Asia Forum 2026 say gastronomy tourism could help spread tourist spending beyond Bangkok and Phuket across the region.



Southeast Asian tourism officials are pushing gastronomy tourism as a tool to redistribute visitor spending away from saturated hotspots such as Bangkok and Phuket, delegates heard at the Nikkei Asia Forum 2026 on Thursday.

Speaking on a panel titled "From Arrival to After-Dinner: Upgrading Tourism Value Chain Across the Region", Noor Ahmad Hamid, chief executive of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), said national tourism bodies were increasingly using regional cuisine to steer travellers towards secondary destinations.

"It can really disperse travellers from the hotspots like Bangkok and Phuket," Hamid told the audience, citing examples such as encouraging visitors to seek out speciality ingredients, like fish sauce, in their region of origin rather than the capital. "You have to go to where it comes from — northern Thailand, right? I think in that manner it can really disperse travellers."

Hamid said the strategy served a dual purpose: showcasing local heritage while channelling tourist revenue into farming and hospitality jobs beyond major cities.

"It's not just in terms of how much is spent," he said. "It's also how we can have that access [for local communities]."

He identified three consumer trends shaping the sector alongside dispersal: rising demand for verified food safety and hygiene standards, a preference for hyper-local sourcing, and growing personalisation around dietary needs such as halal or Jain requirements.