Asian Exchanges Race to Capture Shift in Global Capital Jet Stream

As multi-trillion-dollar indices freeze new allocations to the US, Asian bourses deploy radical listings and governance reforms to capture the historic spillover of global wealth.

A historic reallocation of global index capital is triggering an aggressive structural race among Asian stock exchanges, as regional market leaders scramble to modernise their listings, break down regulatory barriers, and capture trillion-dollar fund flows pivoting away from the United States.

Speaking at the inaugural Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok, chiefs from the region’s premier bourses outlined starkly different strategies to survive an era defined by high interest rates, geopolitical fragmentation, and the growing threat of private dark pools overtaking public capital markets.

Despite these macro headwinds, panellists addressing the “Asia Stock Exchange Summit: Competitiveness, Challenges, and Resilience” session revealed that a massive structural shift in global passive investment is throwing open a unique window of opportunity for regional markets.

The Trillion-Dollar 'Jet Stream' Shifting to Asia

The most significant macroeconomic revelation came from Michael Syn, president of the SGX Group, who detailed a profound, quiet rebalancing within the world's largest investment indices.