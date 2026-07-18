Rama IX and Bang Na lead Bangkok housing searches

SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Rama IX and Bang Na lead Bangkok housing searches

Rama IX tops online interest in Bangkok condominiums, while Bang Na dominates searches for detached houses and townhouses

  • Rama IX is the most popular location for condominiums in Bangkok, accounting for 42% of online mentions in an analysis of housing searches.
  • Bang Na leads the market for detached houses and townhouses, dominating the category with a 75% share of online interest.
  • The popularity of Rama IX for condos is driven by convenient travel, proximity to rail services, and more affordable prices compared to the inner city.
  • Bang Na's appeal for houses and townhouses is attributed to its transport convenience, comprehensive amenities, and residential surroundings.

Rama IX has emerged as the most popular location for condominiums in Bangkok, while Bang Na dominates interest in detached houses and townhouses, according to an analysis of online conversations about housing purchases and rentals.

RealWatch Lab identified 10 locations attracting the strongest interest, divided equally between five condominium areas and five locations for detached houses and townhouses.

Rama IX accounted for 42% of online mentions related to condominiums, driven by convenient travel, proximity to rail services and workplaces, and prices considered more affordable than those in the inner city.

Bang Na led the detached-house and townhouse category with a 75% share, as prospective buyers focused on transport convenience, comprehensive amenities and residential surroundings.

Thailand’s housing market has continued to face weakening purchasing power as property prices rise faster than household incomes, while household debt remains high.

The National Economic and Social Development Council reported that household debt stood at 86.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.05 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Credit bureau data also showed that personal loans overdue by more than 90 days accounted for 9.59% of total lending, up from 9.45% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The non-performing debt included housing and personal loans.

The trend has prompted financial institutions to tighten housing-loan approvals.

According to the Housing Business Association, the mortgage rejection rate rose to 44.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with 39.8% during the same period in 2025.

Slower purchasing power has also led developers to reduce new project launches.

The Real Estate Information Centre at the Government Housing Bank reported that the number of land-allocation permits issued in the first quarter of 2026 fell by 45.7% from a year earlier.

The number of residential units receiving construction permits nationwide declined by 50.2% over the same period, reflecting the slowdown in planned housing supply.

Property developers have consequently had to adjust their strategies, particularly by choosing locations that more closely match buyers’ needs.

RealWatch Lab, the research and data analytics division of Real Smart Public Company Limited, conducted social-listening and social-monitoring research across online platforms from January 1 to June 30, 2026. Real Smart specialises in artificial-intelligence transformation and solutions, as well as AI- and data-driven technology.

The analysis found that, despite the property market’s slowdown, large numbers of people continued posting online in search of homes to buy or rent.

After screening the data, the researchers identified 10 locations attracting the greatest interest — five for condominiums and five for detached houses and townhouses.

All 10 shared similar characteristics, including road and rail connections, shopping centres, hospitals, schools, universities and proximity to workplaces.

These factors were among the main considerations mentioned by prospective buyers and tenants.

Rama IX leads condominium market

The five locations attracting the most online discussion about buying or renting condominiums were ranked as follows.

1. Rama IX — 42%

  • Rama IX accounted for the largest share of mentions.
  • Most posts highlighted its proximity to urban rail services, convenient travel and access to workplaces.
  • Prices and rents were also viewed as more accessible than those in central Bangkok.
  • One-bedroom condominiums received the strongest interest, particularly developments offering communal facilities and garden areas.

2. Sukhumvit — 24%

  • Sukhumvit was praised for convenient transport, direct access to urban rail services, proximity to workplaces and a comprehensive range of amenities.
  • One-bedroom units were the most sought-after.
  • Prospective buyers and tenants also showed interest in projects with meeting rooms, lounges and green spaces.

3. Don Mueang — 14%

  • Online users described Don Mueang as comparatively affordable, easy to reach and well served by hospitals, shopping centres, schools and universities.
  • One-bedroom units priced at no more than 2 million baht attracted particularly strong attention.

4. Ekkamai — 11%

  • Ekkamai was favoured for convenient travel, proximity to business districts and access to surrounding amenities.
  • One-bedroom units attracted interest from both buyers and tenants.
  • People also prioritised projects with comprehensive facilities, including green areas and communal relaxation spaces.

5. Vibhavadi Rangsit — 9%

  • Vibhavadi Rangsit benefited from its connection to the Red Line suburban rail service, convenient travel and surrounding amenities.
  • Most interest focused on one-bedroom condominiums priced at no more than 2 million baht.

Other condominium locations mentioned in online discussions included Talat Phlu, Sathon and Lat Phrao.

Bang Na dominates detached-house and townhouse market

The five most discussed locations for detached houses and townhouses were ranked as follows.

1. Bang Na — 75%

  • Bang Na accounted for by far the largest share of online mentions.
  • Most posts cited convenient travel and a wide range of amenities supporting everyday life.
  • Demand focused largely on detached houses, while prospective buyers placed particular importance on the environment within developments, especially green areas.

2. Rama II — 9%

  • Rama II attracted interest because of its proximity to workplaces.
  • Most discussions concerned detached houses, with prospective buyers also focusing on the design of communal areas and green spaces within developments.

3. Rama IX — 6%

  • Rama IX received 6% of mentions in the detached-house and townhouse category.
  • Online users highlighted convenient transport and access to amenities, with interest covering both detached houses and townhouses.

4. Thonglor — 6%

  • Thonglor also accounted for 6% of mentions.
  • As with Rama IX, prospective residents valued convenient travel and comprehensive amenities, while both detached houses and townhouses attracted attention.

5. Phatthanakan — 4%

  • Phatthanakan was praised for convenient travel and access to a full range of amenities.
  • Interest in the area focused mainly on detached houses.

Other locations discussed in connection with detached houses and townhouses included Chaeng Watthana, Ram Inthra and Rama III.

The Nation Editorial Team

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