Temperatures hit 40 Degrees in Japan for record 5th straight day

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, under the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, all four prefectures in the Tokai central region--Shizuoka, Gifu, Mie and Aichi--recorded a "kokushobi," or a brutally hot day, a term introduced in April for days when temperatures reach 40 degrees or higher.
In Gifu, the mercury hit 40.8 degrees in Mino and 40.7 degrees in Tajimi.
The Mie city of Kuwana logged 40.6 degrees, Chuo Ward in the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu logged 40.3 degrees, and the Aichi city of Toyota logged 40.0 degrees.
The city of Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, northeast of Shizuoka, also logged 40.0 degrees, becoming the first location outside of the Tokai region to register a kokushobi this year.
The previous record of four consecutive kokushobi days in Japan was set twice, from Aug. 10 to 13, 2013, and from July 30 to Aug. 2 last year. The Ekawasaki district in the city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, logged four straight such days in 2013, tying the streak recorded this year in Mino and Kuwana.
Many other areas came close to the 40-degree mark, with 39.8 degrees observed in Ekawasaki and the city of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, 39.7 degrees in the city of Gifu and 39.2 degrees in the western city of Kyoto.
Among major cities, Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward recorded this year's high of 37.1 degrees, while the western city of Osaka logged 37.8 degrees and the southwestern city of Fukuoka, 36.0 degrees.
On Sunday (July 26), highs of 38 degrees are forecast for Nagoya and Gifu.
Heatstroke alerts have been issued in most prefectures from Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.
The agency is urging the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated and use air conditioning to prevent heat-related illnesses.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]