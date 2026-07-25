Temperatures hit 40 Degrees in Japan for record 5th straight day

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, under the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, all four prefectures in the Tokai central region--Shizuoka, Gifu, Mie and Aichi--recorded a "kokushobi," or a brutally hot day, a term introduced in April for days when temperatures reach 40 degrees or higher.

In Gifu, the mercury hit 40.8 degrees in Mino and 40.7 degrees in Tajimi.



The Mie city of Kuwana logged 40.6 degrees, Chuo Ward in the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu logged 40.3 degrees, and the Aichi city of Toyota logged 40.0 degrees.



The city of Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, northeast of Shizuoka, also logged 40.0 degrees, becoming the first location outside of the Tokai region to register a kokushobi this year.