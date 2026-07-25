Japan plans tougher income rules for permanent residency

Japan plans to tighten its permanent residency requirements by introducing income and pension thresholds and giving greater weight to applicants’ Japanese-language ability and understanding of national rules.

A source familiar with the matter said the government would revise the relevant guidelines on October 1, 2026, with the new requirements applying in principle to applications submitted from April 2027.

Applicants would be required to earn more than the average Japanese household and have projected pension benefits equivalent to those accumulated through 30 years of enrolment in an employees’ pension programme.

Those whose projected benefits fall below the required level could use savings and other assets to cover the difference.

Japan’s current guidelines set three conditions for permanent residency: good conduct, sufficient assets or skills to maintain an independent livelihood, and a finding that granting the status would serve the country’s best interests.

Under the revised guidelines, Japanese-language ability and an applicant’s understanding of the country’s rules would also be considered when determining whether permanent residency served Japan’s best interests.

About 947,000 people held permanent residency status in Japan at the end of 2025.

Source: KYODO NEWS