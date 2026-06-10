Chiang Mai raids uncover cross-border copyrighted film piracy

A cross-border online piracy operation serving users in Thailand and Malaysia has been dismantled after Thai authorities, working with foreign law enforcement agencies and copyright owners, moved against an illegal film-streaming network.
The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) said the case involved copyrighted films being made available without permission to subscribers who paid to access the service.
Investigators searched two locations in Chiang Mai province, including business premises in Suthep subdistrict and a residence in Mae Hia subdistrict.
One suspect was arrested during the operation.
The suspect is believed to have been responsible for managing access for subscribers in connection with the service, while the platform’s principal operator was based in Malaysia.
DIP Director-General Oramon Sapthaweetham said the operation was carried out under Interpol’s Stop Online Piracy programme.
The crackdown was supported by the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Korean National Police Agency and rights holders.
“The operation led to the dismantling of the network, which distributed copyrighted films without authorisation to paying subscribers in Thailand and Malaysia,” Oramon told reporters on Monday (June 8).
She said investigators seized material believed to be connected to the suspected piracy operation.
“Items seized included accounting documents, payment records linked to cloud-computing service providers, email correspondence, mobile phones and computers believed to have been used in the operation,” she said.
The suspect was charged with joint copyright infringement for commercial purposes.
The allegation covers the unauthorised reproduction, adaptation and distribution of cinematographic works.
Oramon said the case reflected Thailand’s tougher enforcement against online piracy, particularly offences that damage the film industry, copyright holders and the creative economy.
The DIP will also step up monitoring ahead of the FIFA World Cup, she said, with enforcement aimed at illegal livestreaming, unauthorised viewing links and the commercial use of match footage.
Under Thai law, copyright infringement carries fines from 20,000 baht (US$609) to 200,000 baht.
Where offences are committed for commercial gain, penalties can include up to four years in prison, fines of 100,000 baht to 800,000 baht, or both.
The department urged the public not to support websites or platforms that violate copyright, warning that piracy undermines creators, the creative industry, employment and the wider economy.