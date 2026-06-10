Chiang Mai raids uncover cross-border copyrighted film piracy

A cross-border online piracy operation serving users in Thailand and Malaysia has been dismantled after Thai authorities, working with foreign law enforcement agencies and copyright owners, moved against an illegal film-streaming network.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) said the case involved copyrighted films being made available without permission to subscribers who paid to access the service.

Investigators searched two locations in Chiang Mai province, including business premises in Suthep subdistrict and a residence in Mae Hia subdistrict.

One suspect was arrested during the operation.

The suspect is believed to have been responsible for managing access for subscribers in connection with the service, while the platform’s principal operator was based in Malaysia.