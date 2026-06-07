China targets micro-dramas in nationwide content crackdown

China’s booming micro-drama industry is facing a sweeping new regulatory push after authorities ordered local agencies to crack down on short-form series accused of promoting harmful content, from soft pornography and violent revenge plots to excessive displays of wealth.

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has issued a forceful statement targeting the fast-growing format, which typically consists of vertical, phone-first dramas designed for mobile viewing.

The sector has become a billion-dollar global business, but regulators say some producers rely on extreme storylines, rapid-fire twists and sensational plots to keep audiences watching.

According to the NRTA, the clean-up will focus on content involving soft pornography, sexualised character portrayals, distorted views of romance, immoral relationships, forbidden love and marriages driven by personal gain.

It will also target materialist storylines, including plots built around mysterious billionaire husbands or extravagant lifestyles that are seen as out of step with current social and economic realities.