Thailand orders crackdown on island mafia and nominee businesses

The regulatory and suppression measures will focus on three main areas:

1. Regulating tourism islands

Authorities will carry out wide-ranging inspections of shops, restaurants, hotels and public transport operators on islands to eliminate mafia-style control, especially in southern areas.

If any state official is found to have been involved, turned a blind eye or facilitated offenders, they will face legal action to the fullest extent.

2. Cracking down on nominee businesses and foreign overstayers

The move follows the government’s tougher security policy led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

The Interior Ministry and Commerce Ministry will expand investigations into nominee businesses, including cases similar to entertainment venues in Pattaya, to prevent foreigners from exploiting Thailand and sending profits back to their home countries.

Technology will also be used to help screen and control foreigners who overstay their visas.

3. Screening quality tourists with Immigration Police

Surasak said he had recently held talks with Zhang Jianwei, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand. The Chinese embassy is ready to cooperate in helping screen and supervise its citizens so that Thailand attracts quality tourists and avoids damage to the image of both countries.

“It is time to take safety control seriously. If an ordinary person commits an offence, they must be arrested immediately. But if an operator is negligent and causes losses, they must be ordered to correct the problem in line with the law as quickly as possible,” Surasak said.